Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has prohibited teachers from engaging students in manual labour, both within and outside school premises.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the governor gave the warning during an unscheduled visit to the School for Arabic Studies in Kano, where he found students digging a toilet pipeline.

Visibly displeased by the sight, Yusuf confronted the headmaster, questioning the rationale behind assigning such physically demanding tasks to students.

In response, the headmaster explained that the work was done after school hours.

However, the governor insisted that such practice must stop immediately.

“Schools are institutions for education and moral guidance, not for manual labour,” Yusuf said.

“It is unacceptable for students to be subjected to such tasks when they should be focusing on their studies.”

He further directed that all school infrastructure or maintenance projects be submitted to the Ministry of Education or his office for proper execution.

During his visit, Yusuf also assured the school management of his government’s commitment to renovating all dilapidated structures, including the school’s mosque.

