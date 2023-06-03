Gov Yahaya Bello’s convoy, SDP supporters clash on Abuja-Lokoja highway

Some members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) suspected to be supporters of the party’s governorship candidate in Kogi State, Yakubu Muritala Ajaka, have clashed with the convoy of the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, along Abuja-Lokoja highway, leading to destruction of some vehicles.

The incident happened on Saturday around Navy quarters near Lokoja , the capital of Kogi state when Governor Yahaya Bello was returning from Abuja on an official assignment to Lokoja.

An eyewitness stated that the governor’s convoy ran into the SDP stalwarts and their supporters who were on the way to Lokoja, after paying a courtesy call on the paramount ruler of Kotonkarfei community, Ohimege Igu, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto where he received his blessings.

The source added that the SDP supporters who were moving in a long convoy of vehicles took over the road, thus preventing the governor’s convoy from negotiating out of the highway at that particular time.

According to the source, the melee that followed led to sporadic shootings by alleged “miscreants” and bullets hit many cars, though no life was.

However, the Kogi state government in a statement signed by Evangelist Kingsley Fanwo said, “The convoy of the Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello was blocked and attacked by people believed to be supporters of Alh. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka at about 12.30 hours today.

“The attack took place near the Naval Base, few kilometres from Lokoja where the convoy of Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, having sighted that of the Governor, blocked the road and some of his armed thugs started shooting sporadically at the convoy of the governor.

“Tundra branded with the logo of the SDP and with SDP flags also blocked the governor’s vehicle and occupants of the SDP branded Tundra were armed with rifles and short guns.

“The governor left the scene unscathed and there is no cause for panic as the Governor is in high spirit.”

The state government alleged further that “some security aides and other aides attached to the Governor sustained injuries and had been rushed to medical facilities for medical attention”.

However, the state government urged the people of the state to remain calm, saying, the security agents are in control and have been mandated to ensure the arrest of the hoodlums behind the attack.

While the state government promised to ensure that law and order are maintained, the “governor warned that no APC member should involve in any reprisal as insecurity from any quarter will be met with stiff penalties”.

Meanwhile, the SDP chieftain, Ajaka has aborted his courtesy visit to paramount rulers in the state and returned back to Abuja because of the ugly incident, which he alleged to have been perpetrated by suspected party thugs.

One of his closest aide, Muhammad said a SDP chieftain identified as Muri, “escaped by grace of God”, saying, “his bullet proof vehicle prevented the bullets from reaching him, as he was shot at close range in the confusion that ensued on the highway”.

The Kogi State Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya, did not respond to a text message and call to his mobile.