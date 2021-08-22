POLITICS
Gov. Yahaya Bello declares interest to contest for 2023 presidency
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has declared his intention to contest for president in 2023.
Bello said his decision to contest for president is driven by concerns of some Nigerian youths and women, both at home and abroad, who are clamouring that he should run in 2023.
Speaking in an interview with Daily Trust , Bello said it will amount to disappointment and betrayal of confidence and trust by Nigerians if he tells them no.
” Nigerians are behind all these calls and clamours that I should run for president in 2023. Nigerian youths and women, both at home and abroad, are clamouring that I should run in 2023. They want to pull me out of my cocoon at all cost. Of course I have been listening to them; and like I said, at an appropriate time we will give a definite answer. But one thing is sure; it will amount to disappointment and betrayal of confidence and trust by Nigerians if I tell them no.”
He added that two-third of the various state houses of assembly across this country are calling on him to run.
“I will not disappoint them, by the grace of God. It is their right and opinion to clamour that I should run, and I don’t think they are committing any offence. So there is no need to reprimand them or anybody.”
2023: There’s no zoning in APC constitution, says Gov. Yayaha Bello
Governor Yayaha Bello of Kogi State says there is no zoning in the constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, some leaders of the ruling party have said there is an agreement for power shift from the north to south.
But speaking during an interview with Daily Trust, Bello said zoning of the presidential slot is that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), not APC.
” I have gone through our party’s constitution and did not see where zoning of the presidency is stated. I do not know of any party’s constitution where zoning is stated. I have also read the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and did not see where zoning was mentioned. So we should not import what is not in the constitution. If a party like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which we say did not govern this country properly, practised it and it seemingly did not work, why should we consider it? We are practising democracy, and from what we know, zoning is against its principle.
He said the position should be purely about numbers and merit.
We cannot continue to talk about turns in governance. We have had presidents and vice presidents from various parts of this country, except the North-Central, but how much have their lots been improved beyond other zones? So I think that this time, let us go for merit and capacity. Let’s go for the person who will put this country together and fix it. That is my opinion.
You are already a failure, PDP hits Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a failure.
The party said this while reacting to Buhari’s statement that he did not want to leave office as a failure.
When he met with service chiefs at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari charged them to double their efforts, saying he did not want to leave office as a failure.
But in a statement on Friday, the PDP through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Buhari’s submission as medicine after death.
He said the “lame attempt at damage control” can’t help the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Ologbondiyan said Buhari and the APC have failed in their three-pronged promises of security, anti-corruption and economic development.
“The PDP asserts that President Buhari’s veiled admission of failure, which smacks as a tactic to exonerate the APC, is an exercise in futility as the APC, which now only exists on paper, will soon fizzle from our political firmament, having shown itself as perverted platform that cannot be entrusted with governance at any level in our country.”
“They have instead wrecked all sectors of our nation life with no hope in sight. What explanation can the Buhari Presidency and the APC offer for failing to decisively tackle terrorists, insurgents and bandits, who are daily ravaging our communities, killing and maiming our compatriots in various states across the country, despite the huge resources at their disposal?
“How do President Buhari and APC leaders sleep at night when they know that due to their incompetence and compromises, hundreds of Nigerians, including school children are languishing in kidnappers’ den at the mercies of their assailants and the elements?
“President Buhari has so failed as a Commander-in-Chief that non-state actors have taken over, with regions now resorting to their own security outfits while state governors, including his home, Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, telling helpless victims of terror attacks to defend themselves.
“Moreover, the Buhari Presidency cannot point to any landmark project it conceptualized, started and completed in the last six years. All it can boast of is the mortgaging of the future of our nation with accumulated N33.107 trillion debt with nothing to show and no clear repayment plan.
“More atrocious is that Mr. President is seeking to borrow additional N5.62 trillion, when he knows that he has less than two years in office,” the PDP said.
Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe and the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to them on the issue.
Secondus leads PDP chieftains to meet with Obasanjo in Abeokuta (PHOTOS)
Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on the state of the nation.
National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus who led the delegation arrived at Obasanjo’s Penthouse residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, alongside his entourage at 12:19pm.
He went straight into the meeting with the former President.
Though there was no official communication on the outcome of the meeting between the PDP leadership and Obasanjo it was gathered that the state of insecurity in Nigeria dominated the discussion.
It was further gathered that another issue discussed was what a source privy to the meeting described as the internal affairs of the PDP as a political party.
The PDP leadership had earlier met a former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd)
