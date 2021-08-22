Gov. Yahaya Bello declares interest to contest for 2023 presidency

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has declared his intention to contest for president in 2023.

Bello said his decision to contest for president is driven by concerns of some Nigerian youths and women, both at home and abroad, who are clamouring that he should run in 2023.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Trust , Bello said it will amount to disappointment and betrayal of confidence and trust by Nigerians if he tells them no.

” Nigerians are behind all these calls and clamours that I should run for president in 2023. Nigerian youths and women, both at home and abroad, are clamouring that I should run in 2023. They want to pull me out of my cocoon at all cost. Of course I have been listening to them; and like I said, at an appropriate time we will give a definite answer. But one thing is sure; it will amount to disappointment and betrayal of confidence and trust by Nigerians if I tell them no.”

He added that two-third of the various state houses of assembly across this country are calling on him to run.

“I will not disappoint them, by the grace of God. It is their right and opinion to clamour that I should run, and I don’t think they are committing any offence. So there is no need to reprimand them or anybody.”