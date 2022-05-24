NEWS
Gov. Wike sacks entire cabinet members
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has dissolved the State Executive Council.
The dissolution takes effect from today, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, the Chief of Staff to the Governor and Senior Special Assistants have also been relieved of their offices.
The Governor commended the members of Rivers State Executive Council for “their service and contribution to the development of the State” and “wished them the best in all their future endeavours.”
He also directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective offices.
NEWS
Road to 2023: Buhari to meet APC governors, presidential aspirants today ahead of primaries
Five days to the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari will today (Tuesday) meet with the presidential aspirants.
Also, governors, the National Assembly leaders and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) members would also meet with the President.
Sources said the meeting would discuss modalities for a hitch-free primary and how to foster cohesion in the ruling party ahead of the next year’s election.
Yesterday, the party postponed the screening of presidential aspirants for the second time.
Its National Organising Secretary, Suliaman Arugungu, on Sunday said the screening earlier slated for Monday, would hold Tuesday.
But the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, confirmed that the exercise had been put on hold, adding that a new date would be announced as soon as a date is agreed upon.
He said, “I issued a statement on the exercise yesterday. The screening of presidential aspirants is on hold. It is not holding on Tuesday. I will announce the new date as soon as a decision is reached to that effect.”
The National Working Committee (NWC) will present the list of members of the Presidential Screening Committee to President Muhammadu Buhari today (Tuesday).
It was learnt that the Organising Directorate of the party had compiled the list of members of the Presidential Screening Committee (PSC) and committees to handle the three primaries slated for Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
It was gathered that the committees were ratified by NWC at its meeting yesterday. Also, the NWC resolved that the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu should present the list of the committees to the President before making it public.
The NWC approved a revised Timetable/Schedule of Activities for Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives Primaries.
A statement by Morka said state delegates would elect governorship candidates on Thursday, while House of Assembly candidates would be elected by local government delegates on the same day.
The senatorial primary will hold on Friday and House of Representatives shadow election earlier slated for May 26, will hold at federal constituency headquarters on Saturday.
The statement said the presidential primary will be held as scheduled on Sunday.
Governors on the platform of APC, who met last night in Abuja will today meet with President Buhari to discuss their position on the presidential primary.
The leadership of the party had on Monday briefed the leadership of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) after inaugurating the Ekiti State Governorship Campaign Council at the party secretariat.
NEWS
Nigerian government moves to clamp down on illegal sports betting
The Federal Government through the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has vowed to clamp down on some Sports betting companies in the country.
The frantic decision was taken following the discovery of some sports betting companies operating in Lagos State with forged permits, Naija News understands.
NLRC Director-General, Lanre Gbajabiamila, in a statement handed down on Monday through the commission’s spokesperson, Magnus Ekechukwu, said some officials of the defaulting companies have been arrested and would be made a scapegoat to their likes still ghosting around.
Gbajabiamila said that the Commission will deploy every available legal instrument to weed out all criminal elements operating within the Nigerian gaming industry.
He reiterated that the arrested criminals are being prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others who could be nursing similar ideas.
The NLRC DG found it strange and disturbing that in the present dispensation people could want to defraud the federal government believing they would not be arrested.
He said, “Let all criminals steer clear of the lottery industry because I can assure them, they would be arrested and prosecuted.
“The criminals already arrested will serve as an example to other criminal elements to defraud the government.
“We will neither allow nor tolerate such criminality in our industry,” Gbajabiamila emphasized.
He further stated that the Commission stands for integrity, transparency and accountability which are the hallmarks of the gaming business in Nigeria.
The DG stressed that any operator who fails to heed these core values runs the risk of violating the rules and guidelines of the Commission; a situation that attracts stringent consequences.
He called on staff of the Commission, licensed operators, as well as the general public to be more vigilant in the quest to fish out illegal operators who are out there to thwart the good effort of the Commission in building a robust Nigerian gaming industry, while also encouraging the licensed operators to always play by the rules.
NEWS
Buhari’s minister, Sadiya Umar allegedly uses public funds to campaign for former Chief of Air Staff, Abubakar to win Bauchi governorship election
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar, has been accused of diverting government funds to finance the political ambition of a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd.) who wants to become the Bauchi State governor.
A group, Coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) accused Umar of diverting government funds to bribe the Bauchi All Progressives Congress delegates to nominate her husband, as the governorship candidate of the party.
The retired Chief of Air Staff joined the race for the 2023 APC party Governorship ticket in Bauchi alongside other aspirants.
In a statement in Bauchi on Monday, Yusuf Abdullahi Ajiya, the leader of the coalition alleged that the minister was using public money to bribe the APC delegates to select her husband.
Ajiya asserted that Sadiya Umar had enlisted APC party delegates as beneficiaries of the Federal Government Survival Funds initiative, instead of the downtrodden in the society.
He said it was unlawful for the minister to convert humanitarian assistance to campaign funds, while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to order an investigation into the matter.
“It has come to our notice that the minister is using survival funds to induce delegates to choose her husband in the governorship primaries. Recently, she collected the names and account details of delegates in the name of survival funds which are supposed to be for the less privileged instead of delegates.
“Her action was meant to induce them into voting her husband, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar as the APC governorship candidate of Bauchi State,” Ajiya’s statement read.
In its reaction, the Campaign Organisation of Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique, debunked the allegation, insisting that the minister did not contravene the law.
“What Hajiya Sadiya Umar is doing has nothing to do with her Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management; she is doing it in her capacity as a woman of Bauchi State.
“They should remember that she is married to Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar by virtue of which she is an indigene of Bauchi State and has the right to contribute to the development of the state unhindered,” a statement from the Sadique’s campaign organisation read in part.
Trending
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Conte hints at Tottenham exit despite Champions League qualification
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Oral sex tips everyone should know about
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 sex positions you should try in a hotel room
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
How long should sex really last?
-
NEWS1 day ago
Boko Haram terrorists ambush convoy of APC presidential aspirant, kill three policemen, injure four others
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Top 10 countries with the best lovers!
-
NEWS1 day ago
Monkeypox is spreading around the world. What is the disease and how dangerous is it?
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Real Madrid turn attention to FIFA Best Player after failing to sign Mbappe from PSG