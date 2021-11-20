ENTERTAINMENT
Gov. Ugwuanyi receives Whitemoney, confers him with “Ambassador of Enugu State in Creative Arts”
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, hosted the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBN) Season 6 edition (Shine Ya Eye), Mazi Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, an illustrious son of the state, popularly known as Whitemoney, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Enugu, commending him for his uncommon love, humility and Godliness and consistency with the Enugu spirit, which he said endeared him to his Housemates and the viewing public.
Gov. Ugwuanyi who appreciated God’s grace on the Big Brother Naija winner, described him as “a worthy son of Enugu State, truly representative of the humility, talent, industry, ambition, and Godliness of a true Enugu youth, saying: “I therefore call on the teeming Enugu youths to deploy their creative talents and skills to win more laurels for the state”.
Conferring Whitemoney with the status of “Ambassador of Enugu State in Creative Arts”, Gov. Ugwuanyi who described the crown he brought home as “most deserving”, urged him to feel good about his accomplishment which he truly earned, saying: “We are very proud of you and wish you many more successes”.
Jokingly, the governor said: “In a lighter mood Mr. Whitemoney, Ndi Enugu who followed your activities in the House observed that you spent most of your time in the Kitchen. While we do not claim to know the meaning, we however decided to provide enough food for dinner as we do not wish to see you visiting the kitchen tonight”.
Responding, the elated Whitemoney who declared that “God’s grace located me abundantly”, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the great honour and warm reception.
He also expressed gratitude to the people of Enugu State and all those who supported him while in the House and promised to uphold “the good things we started from the House”.
His words: “Mazi never changed; I am still cooking; I have not changed; the level has changed but I have not changed; I am still the same person.
“Thank you so much Your Excellency; Daddy I am grateful and I promise to serve this state with all my heart; with my best capacity to do what is right for the Enugu youth empowerment and growth of the community at large.
Present at the event were the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Secretary to the State Government and Director General of South East Governors’ Forum, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor, other members of the State Executive Council, Special Advisers to the Governor, Accountant General, Enugu State, Remigius Odoh, Heads of Boards, Agencies and Parastatals, Hon. Barr. Kate Nnamani, BB Naija winner’s ex-House Mates, Niyi Lawal and Emmanuel Umoh, among others.
Sad! Chico Ejiro’s last son, Viano, dies less than a year after the Nollywood director’s death
Joy Chico Ejiro has lost her last son, Viano Chico-Ejiro, less than a year after her husband died suddenly.
Viano had been battling cancer for years and his father had devoted his life and resources to his treatment.
Viano’s mother, Joy Chico Ejiro, had also been playing her part. She moved to the US to get the best health care for her son who was diagnosed with cancer related ailments while still a toddler.
Unfortunately, the young warrior passed on Monday, November 15, less than 11 months after his father’s death.
Chico Ejiro died on Christmas day, Dec. 25, 2020, of complications related to high blood pressure.
Being Nigerian is a curse, says BBNaija star, Khloe
Reality TV star, Oluwabusayo Abiri, popularly known as Khloe, has stated that being a Nigerian is a curse both at home and abroad.
The former Big Brother Naija Double Wahala housemate took to her Snapchat story to state that though she feels being a Nigerian is a curse, she’s going to change it.
She said, “Being a Nigerian is a curse home and abroad. I’m going to change that.”
Reacting to her post, music video director Buari Olamilekan, professionally known as Unlimited LA, said that he disagreed with her outburst.
He said, “I disagree. Though there’s a way they see us(green passport). But trust me, if you have an honest job, and you’re in a foreign country for a genuine purpose with all your documents intact, you won’t have any problems.”
In response, Khloe gave details of an ordeal went through with a Nigerian bank card.
She said, “Yah all Nigerian bank cards stopped working on you in the middle of nowhere and you get stranded? I don’t think so because most of you never even crossed the border. Abeg make una leave me o.”(sic)
Unlimited LA said that he understood how she felt and that’s why he has an American bank card.
“I know that feeling.That’s why I have an American bank card,” the music video director said.
Nigerian Idol returns for 7th season
Following the success of Nigerian Idol season 6, MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the return of the competition for a 7th season, starting with an online audition.
Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.
Tejumola said that the auditions for the 7th season of Nigerian Idol will open on Sunday, 14 November, and close on Sunday, 28 November 2021.
According to her, Nigerian Idol begins in February 2022, sponsored by BIGI.
She said interested contestants should upload a 60-second video of themselves singing any song of their choice and send it to www.africamagic.tv, saying contestants must also be between 16 and 30 years of age.
“MultiChoice remains committed to promoting and giving young music talents in Nigeria a platform to shine and actualise their dreams.
“Season 7 promises to be even bigger and more entertaining, so if you believe you have what it takes to be the next Nigerian Idol, be a part of the auditions starting on November 14,” she said.
Tejumola disclosed that the 6th edition had Kingdom Kroseide emerge winner while the 7th edition promises to be more entertaining
