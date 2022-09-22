NEWS
Gov Tambuwal takes over from Fayemi as chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum
The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has taken over as the new Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).
Former chairman of the forum Dr. John Kayode Fayemi handed over to Tambuwal on Thursday at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, which took place at the Aso Rock Villa Abuja.
A statement issued on Thursday by the Director, Media and Public Affairs of NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo said Governor Tambuwal would occupy the office pending proper election in 2023.
The statement said Fayemi, who was elected as the President of the Forum of Regional and State Governments in Saidia Casablanca, Morocco a few weeks ago, attended the NEC meeting virtually from New York City, where he is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting.
According to Abdulrazaque, “The Sokoto State Governor will be holding the fort until May next year when a proper election is conducted among the governors.
Before making the announcement, the Ekiti State Governor acknowledged the result-driven output of the NEC and thanked his colleagues and other members of the council for their support, explaining that ”yes, we may be occasionally troublesome, coming from the Forum of Governors, and we do test your patience but you have never really expressed any frustration with all our truculent questions and the insistence that the federation must be a true federation.”
NEWS
Father of one commits suicide in Imo
A middle-aged man identified as Austine (Biggy) has allegedly committed suicide at Umunwalo off CGG road Irete, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.
The deceased, who hailed from Awo- Idimili, Orsu LGA, reportedly hanged himself in the early hours of Thursday.
The father of one was said to have died by hanging himself on a ceiling fan in his room.
The gory scene has since thrown the entire neighbourhood, especially the residents around the first bus stop, Umuoyo village into shock and mourning.
A community source, Deacon Dan Opara told DAILY POST that no suicide note was discovered but witnesses said his action might not be unconnected with economic hardship or failed marriage from his wife who reportedly left with his child after dumping him for another man.
Opara said why the deceased took his own life is not known as he was reported to look hale and hearty the last time he was seen by his neighbours before he committed the suicide.
A neighbour who pleaded anonymity said the co-tenant had knocked severally with no response but rather perceived a strange odour suspected to be chemical oozing out from within.
It was gathered that it was at that point that the neighbours forced open the door only for them to find him dead, with foam and blood in his mouth and nostrils. It is unfortunate that the young man decided to commit suicide.
“For some time now he had been behaving like someone who had a mental health problem.”
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Imo State Police Command, Michael Abattam confirmed the incident, describing it as accurate.
NEWS
UNIBEN’s Salami elected as committee of VCs’ chairman
The Vice-chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami, has been elected as the chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities.
With her appointment, Salami becomes the second female to occupy the position.
According to a communique signed by the office of the Secretary General of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Salami was unanimously elected.
The communique partly reads, “In a virtual/physical meeting held at its Secretariat in Abuja, the committee of vice-chancellors of Nigeria Federal Universities unanimously elected the Vice-Chancellor of University of Benin, Professor Lilian Imuetinyan Salami as its Chairman.
“The Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University Kano, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas was elected as the Alternate Chairman.
“Until her election, Professor Salami was the Alternate Chairman to Professor Sulyman A Abdulkareem who will be completing his tenure as the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin on the 15th October 2022.
“By her election, she becomes the second female Vice-Chancellor to head the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities.
“The Secretariat wishes the two members of the Executive Board of the Committee success as they take over the mantle of leadership”.
The committee of Vice chancellors of federal universities is the umbrella organization for vice-chancellors of Nigerian Federal universities.
The committee is a sub-committee of the committee of vice-chancellors of Nigerian universities which is the umbrella body of all universities in Nigeria.
NEWS
Dariye thanks Buhari for state pardon
Former Plateau Governor, Joshua Dariye has stated that prayers made his release from prison possible.
65-year-old Dariye also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for granting him State pardon.
The politician, prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC), was jailed in June 2018 for misappropriating N1.16billion Ecological Fund.
Justice Adebukola Banjoko equally found Dariye guilty of criminal breach of trust involving N250million issued to Pinnacle Communications from the fund.
Three weeks earlier, the same judge sent former Taraba Governor, Jolly Nyame guilty to prison over corruption charges.
But in April 2022, the Council of State, led by President Buhari, approved the freedom of the duo and scores of others.
Dariye was released from Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja in August, four months after he was granted clemency.
The ex-Plateau helmsman, who arrived in Jos, the capital, on Wednesday, was welcomed by his supporters.
“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for being magnanimous and granting us State pardon”, NAN quoted him saying.
“I also thank Plateau people for their prayers and solidarity during my travail. If not for your prayers and support, this day would not have been possible,” he said.
The former Plateau Central Senator also thanked God for reuniting him with his people.
Dariye advised residents to ensure they obtained their permanent voters cards (PVCs) before the 2023 elections.
