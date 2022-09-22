Gov Tambuwal takes over from Fayemi as chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has taken over as the new Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Former chairman of the forum Dr. John Kayode Fayemi handed over to Tambuwal on Thursday at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, which took place at the Aso Rock Villa Abuja.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Director, Media and Public Affairs of NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo said Governor Tambuwal would occupy the office pending proper election in 2023.

The statement said Fayemi, who was elected as the President of the Forum of Regional and State Governments in Saidia Casablanca, Morocco a few weeks ago, attended the NEC meeting virtually from New York City, where he is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

According to Abdulrazaque, “The Sokoto State Governor will be holding the fort until May next year when a proper election is conducted among the governors.

Before making the announcement, the Ekiti State Governor acknowledged the result-driven output of the NEC and thanked his colleagues and other members of the council for their support, explaining that ”yes, we may be occasionally troublesome, coming from the Forum of Governors, and we do test your patience but you have never really expressed any frustration with all our truculent questions and the insistence that the federation must be a true federation.”

