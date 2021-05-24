Gov. Tambuwal loses 4th commissioner

The Sokoto State Commissioner of Agriculture, Muhammadu Arzika Tureta, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Monday at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital after years of battling diabetes.

Arzika was once chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto.

He held several positions, including Commissioner of Education under Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko’s administration.

He was a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly (SOHA) under the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) and member of the House of Representatives for Bodinga/ Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency.

The deceased is survived by two wives, seven children and many grand children.

This is the fourth Commissioner who lost his life under the Tambuwal administration.