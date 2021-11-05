NEWS
Gov Ortom appoints new Chief of Staff
Governor Samuel Ortom has appointed a former Permanent Secretary, Benue Government House Administration, Dr Tivlumun Nyitse as his new Chief of Staff.
The Governor who made the disclosure while speaking with journalists in Makurdi on Thursday also confirmed the re-appointment of Mrs Mimi Adzakpe-Orubibi as Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS).
The appointment of the new Chief of Staff followed the resignation of Terwase Orbunde who quitted the job to focus on his 2023 governorship ambition.
Until his appointment, Dr Tivlumun Nyitse, a former Governorship aspirant in the state was a serving Lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication, Bingham University, Karu in Nasarawa State.
Governor Ortom told journalists that more appointments will be made in the next few days to replace former appointees who had resigned to pursue their various 2023 political aspirations.
According to Governor Ortom, the leakages at the BIRS and the need to improve on the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR led to the re-appointment of Adzakpe-Orubibi, stressing that with her track record, she will meet the expectations.
He stated that agitations from states to take over collection of Value Added Tax, VAT, has further challenged other states to strengthen their IGR base to be able to take care of their needs especially now that Federal Allocation to states is dwindling.
Speaking on the issue of Pensions and gratuities, Governor Ortom said his administration had domesticated the PENCOM Law to permanently address the challenge, saying in the next few years, workers who retire will not have difficulties getting their benefits.
Femi Adesina on why he stopped attending a church: “Pastor criticised Buhari too much”
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says he stopped attending a branch of a church in Abuja because the pastor was always attacking the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).
Adesina said this in an article on Thursday titled, ‘This Kumuyi is simply different’, which was written in support of a statement by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi.
Although Adesina did not mention which church he stopped attending, his public profile states that he is a member of the Foursquare Gospel Church where he was ordained a pastor and has attended since 1988.
In the article, the President’s spokesman said it was unfortunate that some pastors had turned their pulpits to soapboxes upon which they spew hatred.
He wrote, “I used to attend a church in Abuja from 2015 to 2018, till the pastor began to see himself as someone who must bring the Buhari government down. Sunday after Sunday, it was all sorts of criticism from the pulpit. But I endured, since it was a branch of a church I had attended for over 30 years. Till one day, he overdid it.
“The Dapchi girls were abducted and there was no name the pastor did not call President Buhari that Sunday. It was horrendous that such things could come from the pulpit. But I suffered long and sat through the sermon, or rather, what was supposed to be a sermon. I then went home, wondering what the church of God was turning to.”
Adesina said after most of the Dapchi girls had been rescued, the pastor did not deem it fit to commend the President in subsequent service.
The President’s aide, however, praised Kumuyi for saying last week that Christians should not “disdain those in power because they appear not to be delivering on electoral pledges”.
He stated that while a former Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Prof. Dapo Asaju, was within his rights to be angry over the state of the country, it must be noted that the Buhari regime was doing a lot to change the nation’s fortunes.
Adesina said there were some men of God who predicted that Buhari would lose the 2019 election but it turned out to be a fake prophecy.
“Irrespective of the titles they bear, I hear bishops, apostles, prophets, pastors, evangelists, cursing the government, and issuing doomsday notices. One even said publicly that the Buhari administration was over, before the 2019 elections. But the man won handsomely, and that preacher still struts and frets on the pulpit every week, not repenting in sackcloth and ashes,” said Adesina.
He noted that during the #EndSARS protests of 2020, some pastors came out to support the youths who were protesting but they quickly recoiled into their shells when the protests got out of hand.
Adesina added, “Pastor Kumuyi also says if you are a true believer in Christ, you wouldn’t go on the rampage, destroying government property… But that was not what we saw in the country in October last year. The country was almost burned down under the subterfuge of EndSARS.
“And sadly, they were encouraged by pastors and preachers, who simply hate the fact that a Fulani man is their President. Many of them are on record as having encouraged the protesters, till things went ugly, turned awry. And the pastors vanished into the thin air. Not a word of caution or restraint as the cities were burning, and policemen were being killed, and even eaten up.”
Pakistani government petitioned over activities of its embassy in Nigeria
The Pakistani Government has been petitioned over an alleged failure of its High Commission to foster economic relationship with Nigeria.
The Director, Peel Aston Global, Khomeinizadeh Bukhari, in his petition to the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Makhdoom Qureshi, dated October 26, 2021, alleged that the mission was obstructing investments in Nigeria and asked Islamabad to audit the activities of the High Commission in Nigeria.
The British-Pakistani citizen said he had reached out to the High Commissioner, Maj-Gen. Muhammad Tayab Azam (rtd), to assist in promoting Pakistan but without success.
The petition reads in part: “I am highly disappointed in the nonchalant way the Pakistan High Commission and its administration are performing. They are not interested in building true friendships with Nigeria. Instead, they are on the ground for purely selfish interests.”
Southeast governors to meet Buhari on Kanu’s release
Southeast governors plan to meet with the Federal government to discuss issues bothering Igbo youths and the release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.
They also said they were working with security agencies to protect lives and property in the region.
The governors added that they were in talks with some groups responsible for the spate of sit-at-home orders in the Southeast.
Chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum Dave Umahi of Ebonyi Stated stated this on Thursday.
Umahi added that the governors were aware that the insecurity in the Southeast had gone beyond IPOB with “cultists, armed robbers, and kidnappers” using the group’s name to kill innocent persons.
The governor said: “We are aware of the various illegal orders of sit-at-home by different groups of state agitators for our people of Southeast to sit at home every Monday and from 5th to 10th November 2021.
“Whereas we have identified some of the spokespersons of some of these groups and we have been engaging them to stop all forms of violence and illegalities in Southeast and allow Southeast leaders to address all issues raised by them, we are however working with security agencies, our local security, and our leaders to protect the lives of our people and to address all issues raised.”
The governors lauded Ohaneze Ndigbo “for the good job they did through their various committees in raising various solutions to all the issues raised by our young children.”
They added that they were studying the reports by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, elders, and leaders of the various Southeast states on how to restore peace to the region.
“Very soon, we will be meeting with Federal Government on these issues, including deploying political solutions in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu which we have already initiated,” the governors stated.
