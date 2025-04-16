Gov Okpebholo reintroduces monthly sanitation exercise

The Edo State Government has reintroduced monthly environmental sanitation exercise, more than eight years after it was discontinued by the immediate past administration of Godwin Obaseki.

The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Benin City.

Ikhilor stated that the monthly environmental sanitation exercise would be held on the last Saturday of every month, between 7 am and 10 am.

He further revealed that the exercise is scheduled to commence on Saturday, 26 April 2025.

He explained that the reintroduction of the exercise is rooted in the commitment of the state governor, Monday Okpebholo, to ensure a healthier and cleaner environment for the people of Edo State.

Ikhilor stated that during the exercise, both human and vehicular movements would be strictly prohibited, except for officers on essential duties.

He emphasised that the restriction of movement is intended to ensure that all residents of the state actively participate in the exercise aimed at maintaining cleanliness in their immediate surroundings.