Gov. Obaseki swears-in 18 Commissioners

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, took a huge step towards forming a full Executive Council, on Thursday, with the swearing-in of 18 Commissioners recently cleared by the State House of Assembly.

The new Commissioners are; Paul Ohonbamu (Egor), Emmanuel Usoh (Esan North-East), John Osagie Inegbedion (Igueben), Joseph Ugheoke (Esan Central), Jimoh Ijegbai (Owan East), Reginald Okun (Owan West ), Mika Amanokhai (Etsako East), Magdalene Ohenhen (Esan South-East).

Others are Christopher Adesotu (Ovia South West), Monday Osaigbovo (Ovia North East), Yekini Idaiyi (Akoko-Edo), Mariam Abubakar (Etsako West), Osazee Ero (Orhionmwon), David Osifo (Uhunmwode), Emmanuel Agbale (Esan Central), Yinka Omoregbe (Prof)(Oredo), Edorodion Erimona Oye (Ikpoba-Okhai) and Amiolemen Osahon (Esan West).

The Governor while addressing the new Exco members eight month into his first year in office, charged them to use the opportunity given to them to write their names in the heart of the people of the State.

While urging them to see their appointment as called to service, Obaseki noted that they were not selected for the position by the people of their local government to enrich themselves and members of their immediate family with public funds.

He also advised the new Commissioners to see themselves as servants to the people and not masters and to also treat members of staff of their ministries fairly for the smooth-running of their various ministries.

“You should see yourselves as servants to the people and not masters . Use the position to write your good names in the heart of the people of the State.

“I want to admonish you that you are not selected by your people to come to Government House to make money but a call to service, service to our people and the State.

“This is not the time to make money, but I think that most of you will be worst-off financially, than when you were appointed,” he said.

The Governor also urged those that are not Information Communication Technology-compliant, to avail themselves with State Government’s facilities to equip and upgrade themselves, noting that his government will be ICT driven.

Responding on behalf of the other appointees, the immediate past Commissioner of Finance to the former governor, Adams Oshiomhole, John Osagie Inegbedion, commended Governor Obaseki for their appointment, adding that will treat it as call to service.