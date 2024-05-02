Ebonyi State governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru has approved the increment of civil servants’ salaries by N10,000.

He also approved the recruitment of 1,700 teachers to remedy the shortage of personnel in the public primary and secondary schools.

The governor made the pronouncement on May 1, 2024, during the Workers’ Day celebration at Pa Ngele Oruta township Stadium in Abakaliki, on Wednesday.

According to him, “Your commitment and sacrifices are unmatched anywhere in the world.

“We are celebrating today because it is important to reciprocate the gesture and this administration has something in store for you as contained in the People’s Charter of Needs,” he said.

He added that his administration would consolidate on the achievements of the immediate past administration by improving the state’s economy.

Nwifuru described the workers as partners in progress who deserved to be appreciated for their sacrifices.

He assured the people of regular promotions, prompt payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities.

He disclosed that the gratuities of those who had retired between January, 2024 and now had been paid completely.

“Presently, we are paying salaries, pensions and gratuities as at when due and we do not owe anyone, while we are waiting for the outcome of the negotiation on minimum wage,” he said.

The governor further promised to look into all the requests made by Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ebonyi State chapter and approved N10,000 increment in their individual salary.

In a joint speech by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Ebonyi State chapters, read by the NLC chairman, Professor Ogugua Egwu, he stated that the theme of the event “People First” is an expression of the absolute need to prioritize the people in all spheres of life.

He appealed to the state governor for the engagement of more teachers in public primary and secondary schools in the state and to enhance the welfare packages of the workers.

He also requested for the implementation of judiciary autonomy, approve welfare packages of the judiciary workers and recall some staff of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) who were suspended over their involvement in union activities.

He further called on the governor to reabsorb staff of the former Ebonyi State Teaching Hospital (EBSUTH) into the new teaching hospital, reinvigorate Ebonyi State College of Education for middle class manpower training and harmonize the gratuity management scheme in the state and council areas, among others.