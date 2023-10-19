Thursday, October 19, 2023
HomeNEWSGov Mutfwang appoints 8 new permanent secretaries
NEWS

Gov Mutfwang appoints 8 new permanent secretaries

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Gov Mutfwang appoints 8 new permanent secretaries

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has approved the appointment of eight new permanent secretaries in the state’s civil service.

Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, announced the appointments in a statement on Thursday in Jos, the capital of the state.

The governor said that the appointments were part of efforts to reinvigorate the civil service for efficient service delivery.

Mutfwang, who congratulated the new appointees, urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new offices, insisting that such move would spur sustainable growth in the state.

The new permanent secretaries include, Aliyu Samuel, Esther Pwaspo, Mary Fom and Kelvin Bamshak.

Others were Tamba Garba, Alexander Nyelong, Lydia Nantim and Jummai Adamu.

Previous article
Tinubu Will Collide With Muslims, Be Removed From Office If He Fails To Sack ‘Satanic’ Wike As FCT Minister –Sheikh Gumi
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network