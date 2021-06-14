Gov Mohammed appoints new Chief of Staff

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appointed Aminu Gamawa as the new Chief of Staff, Government House, Bauchi.

Gamawa replaces Ladan Salihu, who was sacked on June 9, alongside commissioners and other political appointees and Secretary to the Bauchi Government.

Mr Mukhtar Gidado, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“Gamawa worked across a wide range of organisations, government agencies, educational institutions and non-profitable entities.

“He’s the Chairman, Bauchi State COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee 2020, and Vice Chairman, World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) in the state,” the statement read in part.

Gamawa was the immediate past Commissioner, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.