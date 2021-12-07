POLITICS
Gov Makinde to officially receive anti-Tinubu Lagos4Lagos APC faction into PDP
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will officially welcome members of the Lagos4Lagos movement into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The group, led by Dr Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran a.k.a Jendor had on Saturday formally dumped the All Progressives Congress and defected en masse to the PDP.
The movement which has been having a running battle with the APC leadership in Lagos State was received by former Senate President Bukola Saraki.
However, a grand reception is being planned to officially welcome members of the movement into PDP
The welcome reception is scheduled for December 18 in Lagos.
Tinubu to meet Ganduje over Kano APC Crisis
In a move to save his presidential ambition, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is set to meet Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over the crisis rocking the party in Kano State.
Tinubu had on Sunday met with Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, whose camp has been having a running battle with Ganduje over the control of the party structures in the state.
The former Lagos State governor singled out the leaders of the warring factions in Kano for reconciliation at a time when the just concluded congresses of the party had triggered a crisis in 13 states.
The meeting between Tinubu and Shekarau had raised dust in Kano, regarded as the votes’ bank of the ruling party.
The congresses had polarised APC in the state into two with the governor’s camp being chaired by Abdullahi Abbas while Shekarau’s faction has Ahmadu Haruna Danzago as chairman.
The crisis reached its crescendo last Tuesday when an FCT high court gave a judgement upholding the parallel congress held by the Shekarau-led faction and voided the Governor Ganduje faction.
The battle between the camps assumed a violent posture on Thursday when thugs torched the campaign office of Senator Jibrin I. Barau. A petition has since been written to the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, indicting top shots in the governor’s camp including its chairman.
The camp loyal to Governor Ganduje led by Abbas had denied sponsoring the attacks.
Why Tinubu wants Kano crisis resolved
A stalwart of the party said Tinubu waded into the matter as part of plans to advance his yet to be declared presidential ambition. The former Lagos State governor has been romancing with Ganduje since after the 2019 general elections.
Tinubu had last month visited an elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, in Kano, where he sought for the northern leader’s support towards the actualisation of his presidential ambition. Previously, clerics in Kano State had endorsed Tinubu’s presidential ambition.
The source said internal wrangling rocking the party in Kano State would affect Tinubu’s ambition, hence his intervention.
“Tinubu’s interest in all of these is the number of votes that can come from Kano. A good politician cannot play with the number of votes from the state. Lagos and Kano are central to any politician’s presidential ambition. Combined votes from the two states are over two million and that is why Kano was determinant of the 2015 and 2019 elections,” the source who is close to Ganduje and Shekarau said, pleading not to be named.
Another source said power brokers in the APC including a section at the centre and some governors who are allegedly averse to the Tinubu’s presidential ambition, are fuelling the feud.
“You know some powerful personalities in Abuja have reservations on Tinubu’s presidential ambition, thus they see this as an opportunity to advance their course by decimating the camp of Ganduje,” the source said.
The upcoming meeting between Asiwaju and Ganduje
Contacted, the Kano State Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba, said Governor Ganduje was also invited by the national leader of the party for the peace parley.
In a phone interview, he said; “Tinubu invited the two groups, both Malam Shekarau and Kano State governor to the reconciliation meeting. Asiwaju decided to hear from Malam first and subsequently hear from the governor and if there is any reason for reconciliation, then they take it from there.
“If you look at it politically and historically, there is always a contest or struggle for power after a second term. It happens during Shekarau and Kwankwaso.
“But at the end of the day, whether they are reconciled or not, the election will be conducted and Allah decides whoever emerges as governor, senator and what have you.”
Moments after dumping APC for PDP, N’digbo in Lagos confers chieftaincy title on Jandor
Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul-azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor)has been conferred with the title of Ozo Igbo Ndu of Lagos by the apex body of N’digbo in Lagos, a socio-cultural group of Igbo residents in Lagos
.Jandor received the esteemed honour at the 102nd birthday celebration of Eze N’digbo of Lagos, HRH, Cyril Osuala Anomneze, Eze Ojiofor.
The title, Ozo Igbo Ndu, translated as the “saviour of Igbo people in Lagos”, is the highest honour that can be bestowed on any individual of other extraction.
Speaking at the event, Chairman Board of Trustees, Igbo speaking community in Lagos, Dr Jonathan Nnaji stated that Jandor has demonstrated his love for Ndigbo through his support for various activities and programmes of the group.
While expressing his appreciation for the honour bestowed on him by the N’digbo in Lagos, Jandor stated that his decision to accept the title after previously turning down several titles was borne out of his love and recognition of the immense contribution of N’digbo to the economic development of Lagos.
Jandor also debunked claims by the ruling APC that the Lagos4Lagos movement is pursuing an agenda that seeks to promote the interest of Lagosians alone.
He noted that the Lagos4Lagos N’digbo structure is one of the most formidable and organized groups in several Igbo-populated markets and town unions across the state.
Describing the Igbos as the most enterprising in Nigeria, Jandor stated that the group’s voting population is critical in the state electoral process.
He, therefore, urged the group to come out en masse to mobilize support for his 2023 guber project.
2023 Presidency: Anyim consults Babangida, Abdulsalami
Former President of the Senate and a one-time Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, weekend, was received in a private audience by two of Nigerian leaders and patriots.
Taking to his Facebook page, Anyim wrote: “I met with former President Ibrahim Babangida and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar. I consulted with them on my intention to contest for the presidency of our beloved country. Both leaders are rich in vision and deep in the grasp of our history. They were generous with their wise counsels.
“I am further emboldened in the conviction that I can make significant contributions in our collective quest to consolidate democracy, build a stronger and more united Nigeria.
“I feel very enriched and invigorated. Long live Nigeria.”
