Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has called on Islamic scholars to stop using the pulpit to advance their political and selfish interests.

Idris gave the advice when he received the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir, who paid him Sallah homage at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

“It is glaring that some Ulama mount the pulpit or use Tafsir sessions to castigate leaders and cast aspersions on their persons for smear campaign or self fulfilment.

“I am also not immuned from such acts; such an unholy attitude must cease, to safeguard the sanctity of religion and protect the dignity of leaders,” the governor said.

The Ulama, he emphasised, should uphold their values as moulders of good character and morality and stop soiling the faith because of their personal aggrandisement.

The governor acknowledged the support and cooperation of the Gwandu Emirate Council to his administration.

He tasked the traditional institution in the state to sustain prayers for peace and prosperity in the country.

The governor also expressed happiness with the resuscitation of the annual Durbar, which was suspended for many years.