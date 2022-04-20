NEWS
Gov. Fintiri humiliates ex-governor, Boni Haruna, orders party excos to shun him
Former Adamawa State governor, Boni Haruna was on Wednesday humiliated by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.
Haruna was billed to declared his intention to run for the Senate in 2023 to the ward and LGA executives of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa North Senatorial district.
The senatorial district is made up of five local governments; Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha.
Hanura had officially written and informed the party excos of his Wednesday’s visit to the party secretariats.
The party excos were said to have agreed to the visit.
However, on getting to the party secretariat in each of the local governments, the former governor with his team, met empty offices with padlocks on the doors of the offices.
Our correspondent gathered that party excos and delegates were banned from seeing Haruna on the orders of Governor Fintiri.
In Michika for example, when Haruna arrived the town, he was informed that the party chairman was in Yola.
The action of the governor was said to have infuriated some PDP leaders in the state with some of them threatening to dump the party.
One of the leaders of the party in the state who spoke with our correspondent condemned the action of the governor.
He noted that Fintiri was a councillor when Haruna was governor of the state, adding that it was Haruna that gave Fintiri ticket to run for State House of Assembly under Action Congress ( AC) in 2007.
Ukraine War: 13 Nigerians released from Detention In Poland
No fewer than 13 out of 19 Nigerians detained in various camps in Poland have been released.
Their release followed the intervention of the Nigeria Ambassador to Poland, Major General Christian Ugwu (rtd).
A statement on Wednesday by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit Nigerians in Diaspora Commission quoted Ugwu as saying that among the remaining six persons in detention camps, one claimed to be a Cameroonian.
“Unfortunately, the remaining five, all applied for international protection (asylum) in Poland including Igwe Ikechukwu Christian, who had been interviewed by some foreign media.
“They can not be released untill the Govermment of Poland takes a decision on their application or they decide to withdraw the application,” the envoy added.
The Nigerian Ambassador to Poland assured Nigerians that the mission would continue to do its best to ensure that the interest of Nigerians were well taken care of, despite the fact that they had been adequately warned of the likely consequences of being left as undocumented immigrants in Poland.
Recall that President Muhammad Buhari had in March approved the immediate evacuation of Nigerians mostly students trapped in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.
The directive was carried out by the interministerial agencies coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with over 1,600 Nigerians brought back home.
However, some of the Nigerians chose to stay back and were clamped into detention centres in Poland.
Buhari, Osinbajo, governors attend As APC NEC in Abuja
A meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari Vice Pres, governors on the platform of the APC, state chairmen, former governors and many other bigwigs of the party are at the meeting.
National chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is presiding over the meeting.
Our correspondent reports that the meeting would ratify a date for the party’s presidential primaries and the mode of nomination of its presidential candidate among others.
Details later…
Ondo civil servant suspended over Akeredolu’s death rumour
Ondo state government has suspended a civil servant for reportedly spreading fake news about the death of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.
Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo who did not disclose the Identity of the civil servant said in Akure that “the disciplinary measure was based on the death rumour being peddled about the Governor.
Adeyemo said the civil servant in question has been suspended and his name forwarded to the Civil Service Commission for appropriate punishment.
According to him “the officer posted the fake news on his Facebook account, such bad behaviour would not be condoned in government.
The Head of Service, however, suggested “severe sanctions against purveyors of such fake news to serve as a deterrent to others, such fake news creates problems in the society.
Adeyemo, expressed joy that the governor is back to the country hale and hearty, noting that ” God has shamed the rumour mongers and their sponsors.
“Incidentally, I called Mr Governor a day before the rumour and we spoke and chatted. So, when I heard the fake news I was disturbed and was like who is this fellow carrying this terrible rumour I knew Mr Governor was alive and with vigour. So, never believed it.
Recall that governor Akeredolu began two weeks’ leave as part of his annual vacation on April 1, 2022.
He however handed over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in an acting capacity.
However, when the Governor was away, it was rumoured that he had died in a German hospital.
