Gov. Fintiri humiliates ex-governor, Boni Haruna, orders party excos to shun him

Former Adamawa State governor, Boni Haruna was on Wednesday humiliated by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Haruna was billed to declared his intention to run for the Senate in 2023 to the ward and LGA executives of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa North Senatorial district.

The senatorial district is made up of five local governments; Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha.

Hanura had officially written and informed the party excos of his Wednesday’s visit to the party secretariats.

The party excos were said to have agreed to the visit.

However, on getting to the party secretariat in each of the local governments, the former governor with his team, met empty offices with padlocks on the doors of the offices.

Our correspondent gathered that party excos and delegates were banned from seeing Haruna on the orders of Governor Fintiri.

In Michika for example, when Haruna arrived the town, he was informed that the party chairman was in Yola.

The action of the governor was said to have infuriated some PDP leaders in the state with some of them threatening to dump the party.

One of the leaders of the party in the state who spoke with our correspondent condemned the action of the governor.

He noted that Fintiri was a councillor when Haruna was governor of the state, adding that it was Haruna that gave Fintiri ticket to run for State House of Assembly under Action Congress ( AC) in 2007.