Sunday, May 21, 2023
Gov El-Rufai vows to sack bad workers, demolish illegal structures till last hour

El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed his readiness to continue sacking bad workers in Kaduna State and demolishing illegal structures until his last day in office.

Speaking on Saturday in Kaduna during a book launch, El-Rufai explained that he was bent on continuing the move so that his successor would not need to do it again but to continue with developmental projects for the overall benefit of the people of the state.

According to him, “Any bad thing we find, we will remove it so that the next governor does not need to do it again. Watch out till the eleventh hour when we shall quit office, we will continue to sack bad persons and remove bad things.”

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in his remarks, described El-Rufai as a fearless and outspoken politician that spoke truth to power and said it as it was.

