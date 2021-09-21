Gov. Dapo Abiodun visits Tinubu in London

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has paid a visit to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London.

Aboidun’s visit came few days after the burial of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun.

Abiodun delayed his visit to the Tinubu because he had to received visitors who came to commiserate with him over the death of his father.

Bola Tinubu has spent almost 80 days in the United Kingdom.

Within this period, he has been visited by President Muhammadu Buhari, Muiz Banire, and the former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima.

Several other politicians including the ex-Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sawnwo-Olu have all paid visits to Tinubu in London.

The reason for the visits was not made public but most of the visitors have noted that the APC leader is hale and hearty after multiple reports claimed that the ex-governor was ill.