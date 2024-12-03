Gov Buni reacts to Yobe fire incident

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has expressed shock at the news of the early morning fire outbreak at the Bayan Tasha market in Damaturu.

Governor Buni, in a statement through his Director General of Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, directed the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency to take stock of the number of shops and the traders affected, as well as the estimated value of the loss.

“This fire incident is sad, most unfortunate and ill-timed considering the economic hardships faced by the people,” he said.

He further consoled the victims and called on the people to always take proactive measures against fire outbreaks, especially as the cold Harmattan season sets in.

Gov Buni also directed the Yobe State Fire Service to always be on standby against possible fire outbreaks during the windy season.