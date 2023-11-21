Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has directed the purchase of a house worth N7.5 million for the family of the deceased policeman, Corporal Mohammed Maina, who was killed during a Boko Haram ambush on the governor’s convoy on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway last Saturday.

Mamman Mohammed, the governor’s Director-General of Press and Media, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the sum of N2 million was also provided for the immediate needs of the family, in addition to the N1 million provided for the children’s school fees.

“The governor also approved N1 million for each of the six other security men who sustained injuries. Another N2 million was approved by Governor Buni to take care of their medical bills,” the statement added.

The bereaved family and those injured were also supported with food items.

The Emir of Damaturu, His Royal Highness, Alh. Shehu Hashim ll Ibn Umar El-Kanemi, in the company of the Special Adviser on Religious Affairs to the Governor, Ustaz Babagana Malam Kyari, made the presentation to the family of the late policeman.