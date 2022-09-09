NEWS
Gov Bala Mohammed swears-in 6 new Commissioners, 5 Advisers in Bauchi
Six new commissioners and five special advisers have been sworn-in and assigned portfolios as members of Bauchi State Executive Council.
They are Abdulkadir Ibrahim as commissioner Ministry of Works and Transport, Hajiya Zainab Baban Takko Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Alhaji Adamu Babayo Gabarin Ministry of information, Ahmed Aliyu Jalam Ministry of Water Resource, Maryam Garba Bagel Ministry of Power, Science and Technology as well as Dr. Sabi’u Audu Gwalabe Ministry of Health.
The Special Advisers include Alhaji Babayo Muhammad, Abubakar Bello Nawaila, Barr. Gashom Daniel Danna and Sabo Sunusi Khalifa.
Speaking after administering the oath of office and allegiance, Governor Bala Mohammed said the appointment followed the resignation of some members of the executive council who indicated interest in various elective positions during the recent primary elections.
They are charged to be accountable and transparent in managing resources and also advised to work with permanent secretaries in their various ministries to enhance their performance.
Speaking on behalf of the new appointees, the Commissioner of Works and Transport Abdulkadir Ibrahim expressed commitment to make positive contributions in formulating policies that would improve quality of life of the citizens.
NEWS
Gov. Ayade appoints 86 more aides
The Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has appointed 86 people as members of various councils and boards as his second term winds down to the end in 2023.
According to a statement on Friday by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Linus Obogo, the appointments take immediate effect.
Most of the appointees are to serve as members of the Community Mobilisation Council.
Others were appointed as members of the Public Utility Management Board as well as directors of agencies and members of other boards.
The governor has, through his ‘Food on the table’ policy, appointed several aides during his first and second terms in office.
NEWS
Nigeria’s flags to fly at half mast in honour of Late Queen Elizabeth II
The Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday announced that the country’s flags, in both home and foreign missions, will be flown at half-mast in honor of the passage of Queen Elizabeth II.
The longest-serving British monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96.
Following the demise of the Queen, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to her eldest son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales.
As world leaders continue to pay tribute to the icon recognisable to billions of people around the world, the Federal Government in a statement by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said the flags would be flown at half-mast on Sunday 11 to Monday 12 in commiseration with the late monarch.
According to the statement, the government also commiserated with the government and people of the United Kingdom including all members of the Commonwealth.
The statement reads:” In honour of Queen Elizabeth II, the sovereign of the United Kingdom, Chairman of the Commonwealth and an eminent global personality whose passage to eternity was announced yesterday, the Ministry of Interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria declares that all flags in Nigeria and our missions abroad be flown at half mast on Sunday September 11, 2022 and Monday 12, 2022.
“We commiserate with the government and people of the United Kingdom and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the World”.
NEWS
Many passengers burnt to death in Ibarapa auto crash
No fewer than 20 passengers were reportedly roasted alive on Friday as a result of a fatal accident in Ibarapa geo-political zone in Oyo state.
The accident occurred Friday afternoon.
The tragic accident involved two vehicles, a commercial bus, and a Sienna.
The accident occurred at Lanlate, Maya Junction in Ibarapa East Local Government area of Oyo State.
The two vehicles which were said to be traveling in different directions collided and caught fire immediately.
A source said that only two passengers survived the accident while others and the vehicles were razed beyond recognition.
Chairman, Ibarapa East Local Government, Hon Gbenga Obalowo, confirmed the incident.
Obalowo, who led a rescue team to the scene of the accident described it as pathetic and unfortunate.
He used the opportunity to sympathise with the families of those who died in the incident.
Obalowo, while speaking further added that the two survivors are currently receiving medical attention at Awojobi Hospital in Eruwa.
He said that the corpses of those burnt have been deposited at a morgue.
He appealed to motorists, particularly commercial drivers to be more careful while on the wheel.
Obalowo said, “It was a fatal accident hence it was a gory sight. We counted over twenty human bodies burnt completely.
“I learned they had a head-on collision and the two vehicles, a commercial bus and a Sienna which was also conveying passengers caught fire and got burnt beyond repair.
“Our drivers need to avoid overspeeding. They should consider other road users and avoid reckless driving.”
