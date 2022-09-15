NEWS
Gov Akeredolu loses mother
The mother of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu is dead.
She died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Thursday.
She was said to be 90-years-old.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, confirmed the passing of the nonagenarian in a statement made available to DAILY POST on Thursday.
“She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.
“Further announcements will be made by the family in due course,” he stated.
NEWS
Musiliu Smith resigns as Police commission chairman
Musiliu Smith, Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) has resigned his position.
Ikechukwu Ani, PSC Head of Information, confirmed his exit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The spokesman disclosed that an official statement would soon be issued by the commission.
Smith reportedly wrote a notice of resignation to President Muhammad Buhari which has been approved.
He is expected to hand over to Justice Clara Ogunbiyi retired, representing the judiciary at the commission.
76-year-old Smith was appointed Inspector General of Police in May 1999 and retired in March 2002.
Ogunbiyi, 74, is a former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
NEWS
Buhari to present 2023 Appropriation Bill to National Assembly in October
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari would in the first week of October, 2022, present and lay before the two chambers of the National Assembly, the proposed N19.76 trillion budget for the 2023 financial year.
The Federal government plans to spend N19.76 trillion in 2023, a 15.37 per cent increase from the amount in the 2022 budget as well as a projected deficit of N11.30 trillion.
Gbajabiamila who made the disclosure of the 2023 budget presentation during the inspection of the ongoing renovation work on the green chamber as well as the construction of the National Assembly Service Commission office, said the temporary chamber would be ready for use when the House resumes from its two months recess next week Tuesday.
The Speaker said the 10th Assembly would most likely be inaugurated in the temporary chamber, except the project managers would be able to complete the renovation of the main chamber months before the scheduled deadline.
On whether the temporary chamber would be able to accommodate all the 360 lawmakers, Gbajabiamila said: “You can see the configuration, it is not just this place, it is also upstairs.”
He said, “You see that the old chamber has been ripped apart. The renovations are going to be like state of the art. We will at the end of the day be proud to have chamber that match the best standard all over the world. I’m quite impressed with the work so far.
“I will encourage them to double the pace. Because as it is, unfortunately or fortunately, this is not for the benefit of the 9th Assembly it is for the benefit of the 10th Assembly.
“The old chamber is not going to be ready until sometimes in August 2023 so we are talking about close to one year. But so far so good, we are happy and this temporary site where we will be sitting for the next 9, 10 months is honestly a far cry from where we used to be but they have done well in adapting, this used to be hearing room to a legislative chamber. Adaptation – you made a lot of innovations.
“We are ready to work. The 10th Assembly is most likely (taking off here) unless work can be accelerated but we don’t want to accelerate work and compromise quality of work. So is better late but done well, everything worth doing is worth doing well.”
Also speaking with journalists at the construction site of the National Assembly Service Commission, Bassey Olusegun Etuk, a Commissioner in the Commission said the 400 capacity building was pegged at the cost of N11.6 billion.
He said: “This project is the permanent site of the National Assembly Service Commission and the reasons we are moving here are various: security, proximity to the service targeted functions. Here we have enough space, we are presently at an occupied rented apartment and here we carter for all our needs.”
On his part, a senior architectural consultant for the project, Michael Baka, said it was 70 per cent completed and would be ready next year, adding that the project has provided direct employment to over 200 Nigerians.
NEWS
Borno: ISWAP fighters bury 26 terrorists killed in military bombardments
After sustained aerial bombardments and elimination of terrorists, surviving fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have burried 26 members in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State, northeast Nigeria.
The terrorists were eliminated on Sept 9, in a coordinated air strike by the Nigerian military on two camps of the ISWAP in Sigir and Yarwa Kuwa in the fringes of Lake Chad.
An intelligence officer told Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad that scores of the terrorists were killed in the airstrikes.
The source noted that combat aircraft attacked a gathering of the terrorists in Sigir, eliminating 9 of them instantly, while a building which was converted to a mosque and a storage facility was destroyed.
The source said that another air strike was conducted at Yarwa Kura, leading to the nutrialising of 17 terrorists, while many others were wounded.
He said, “Both locations had earlier indicated a large presence of the adversaries after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions.”
According to him, week-long sustained intensified intelligence-led Air Strikes, heavy artillary bombardment and ground, offensives by the Nigerian Military troops of Operation Hadin Kai on the identified hideouts and enclaves of the terrorists in the North Eastern Sambisa forest in Borno State have exerted so much pressure on the fighters and totally disoriented them.
“But as the jihadists continue to relocate from one hideout to another, the Air force, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its offensive against them until they are no more,” he said.
