Gov Adeleke taunts Makinde

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has taunted his Oyo state counterpart Seyi Makinde.

Adeleke, who is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Southwest, in a tweet on Thursday said he wished all loyal candidates of the PDP victory in March 11 governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Makinde, who is seeking reelection, worked against Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate in last Saturday’s presidential election.

He worked for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, who eventually won the election.

Makinde, alongside four other governors in the PDP (popularly known as the G-5) has for months campaigned against the party’s presidential candidate.

PDP Southwest leader @AAdeleke_01 wishes all loyal candidates of the party victory on march 11 election. pic.twitter.com/9lLEcGd4WA — Duke Of Osun (@DukeOfOsun) March 2, 2023