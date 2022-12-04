Gov Adeleke denies Oyetola’s N14bn handover

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has denied the claim by his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola that he left over N14 billion in the state coffers

Adeleke described Oyetola’s claim as a hoax.

The governor stated this on Sunday while giving a breakdown of his activities since he assumed office a week ago.

Adeleke said instead, the state government inherited a total sum of N76 billion naira as debt and liabilities on salary, pension and gratuities from the Oyetola administration.

He said: The briefing from the Ministry of Finance exposed the lie in the claim of Mr Gboyega Oyetola to have left N14 billion naira within the state treasury.

N76 billion naira was left as debt and liabilities on salary, pension and gratuities. It was a shocking revelation and as your governor, I owe you a duty to be fully transparent by carrying you along.

Adeleke claims came amidst a renewed war of words between him and Oyetola