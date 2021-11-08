breaking
Gov. Abiodun pays condolence visit to father of Femi Osibona, owner of 21 storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi
Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, over the weekend, paid a condolence visit to the father of Femi Osibona, owner of 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi on Monday, November 1.
43 bodies including that of late Femi Osinbona have been evacuated from the rubble.
See more photos from the condolence visit below…
breaking
Court finds ex-Pension Boss, Maina guilty on money laundering charges
An Abuja Federal High Court has convicted Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the now-defunct Pension Reform Task Force.
Justice Okon Abang convicted Maina of money laundering charges.
The judge found the former Pension boss guilty of stealing over N2 billion belonging to Pensioners “most of whom have died without reaping the fruits of their labour,”.
Abang found Maina guilty on 6 counts.
“I find the defendant (Mr Maina) guilty and convicted in count 2, 6, 9, 3, 7 and 10,” he said.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, INEC, is prosecuting Maina for stealing and laundering about N2 million meant for pension.
EFCC had arraigned Maina on a 12-count charge, of which he pleaded not guilty.
A month ago, the court also jailed Mr Maina’s son, Faisal, after finding him guilty on all three counts of money laundering involving N58.1million in public funds.
breaking
Imo lawmakers impeach Speaker
Imo lawmakers on Monday morning impeached Speaker Paul Emeziem.
They replaced him with Kennedy Ibe.
The exercise was carried out amidst tight security with 19 of the 27 lawmakers said to have signed the impeachment papers.
More details to follow
breaking
ISWAP terrorists abduct members of royal family in Borno
The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) has abducted a 50-year-old man identified as Mohammed Askira, alongside his two brothers who belong to the royal family of Askira Uba Emirate of Borno State.
According to PRNigeria, they were kidnapped while travelling to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital after attending a function in Askira Uba town.
Sources said the 50-year-old man, and his siblings are all brothers of the present Emir of Askira Uba.
As ISWAP terrorists intensify their kidnapping activities in that axis, there is growing concern over the activities of informants who leaked information on movements of security personnel and other personalities to terrorist groups in the axis.
Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, the terror group has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.
Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.
The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.
Some Borno towns have still regularly attacked, putting doubts on the efforts of the state government to resettle Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
Latest News
- Gov. Abiodun pays condolence visit to father of Femi Osibona, owner of 21 storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi
- Natives of Abuja protest against Minister’s ‘incompetence,’ call his time in office a waste
- Court finds ex-Pension Boss, Maina guilty on money laundering charges
- Anambra election: INEC blames IPOB for low voter turnout
- Imo lawmakers impeach Speaker
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Commercial, civic activities resume in Anambra after guber tension
-
NEWS1 day ago
Anambra Decides: Soludo’s APGA in early lead as INEC extends voting exercise to Sunday
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Neymar celebrates PSG goal with tribute to singer Marilia Mendonca after tragic death
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Anambra Election: Soludo defeats Andy Uba, Ozigbo in their LGA’s
-
breaking1 day ago
UFC 268: Kamaru Usman beats Covington via decision, retains welterweight title
-
NEWS1 day ago
Afenifere knocks Femi Adesina for attacking clerics
-
NEWS2 days ago
ISWAP installs Sani Shuwaram as leader
-
breaking1 day ago
Death toll hits 42 as six more persons rescued from collapsed building