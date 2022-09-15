NEWS
Gov Abiodun hints at becoming a King after his tenure is over
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has on Wednesday indicated that he might become a traditional ruler after leaving office.
Abiodun, who reemphasized that he is a prince from a royal family, said he might go and search for the crown and join the league of traditional rulers in Ogun, who he said he envies because their reign is till death.
The governor disclosed this while addressing traditional rulers at a meeting in Joga Orile, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.
Abiodun said the Ogun West monarchs, led by the Eselu of Iselu, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, had visited his office to inform him of their decision to endorse his second term ambition.
According to Abiodun, he had insisted that the endorsement be done within the domain of the monarchs, who tagged themselves “The Trusted Royals.”
“When the executive of The Trusted Royals muted the idea that they wanted to endorse me, I said let me come to your domain for the endorsement.
“You know that I’m also a prince. Maybe after I leave office, I will now go and sit down and think of how to go and carry my crown somewhere. So that I will be crowned an Oba in my retirement,” Abiodun said.
The governor said, “We must always give you (Obas) the regards due to you. I, particularly, understand the roles of Obas in governance. You’re the closest to the grassroots. You’re the custodians of our varying reach culture and traditions. You’re the ones that feel the pulse of our citizens. You know them better than we do, and we must ensure that we continue to consult with you.
“We must accord you the importance and the relevance that your throne deserves.”
The Iperu-born Abiodun said the governor’s office, though highly exalted, does not confer on him the status of an emperor or a king that cannot be questioned.
He maintained that the governor is only the custodian of the powers vested in him by way of an election to allow him to govern over his people democratically.
“This office does not say I cannot be questioned. I am a servant leader; and I am tenured, unlike you. I’m very envious (of you), I’m tenured. Some of you have been on your thrones for years. I know Kabiyesi Awujale has been on the throne for over 60 years.”
Abiodun said he is cognizant that his position is transient, saying he would not take it for granted.
“I’ve promised to serve the people of Ogun State very diligently. I will be fair, I promise to be just, equitable and I promise that no part of this state will be developed at the expense of another part,” he stated.
NEWS
Musiliu Smith resigns as Police commission chairman
Musiliu Smith, Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) has resigned his position.
Ikechukwu Ani, PSC Head of Information, confirmed his exit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The spokesman disclosed that an official statement would soon be issued by the commission.
Smith reportedly wrote a notice of resignation to President Muhammad Buhari which has been approved.
He is expected to hand over to Justice Clara Ogunbiyi retired, representing the judiciary at the commission.
76-year-old Smith was appointed Inspector General of Police in May 1999 and retired in March 2002.
Ogunbiyi, 74, is a former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
Musiliu Smith resigns as Police commission chairman
NEWS
Gov Akeredolu loses mother
The mother of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu is dead.
She died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Thursday.
She was said to be 90-years-old.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, confirmed the passing of the nonagenarian in a statement made available to DAILY POST on Thursday.
“She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.
“Further announcements will be made by the family in due course,” he stated.
NEWS
Buhari to present 2023 Appropriation Bill to National Assembly in October
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari would in the first week of October, 2022, present and lay before the two chambers of the National Assembly, the proposed N19.76 trillion budget for the 2023 financial year.
The Federal government plans to spend N19.76 trillion in 2023, a 15.37 per cent increase from the amount in the 2022 budget as well as a projected deficit of N11.30 trillion.
Gbajabiamila who made the disclosure of the 2023 budget presentation during the inspection of the ongoing renovation work on the green chamber as well as the construction of the National Assembly Service Commission office, said the temporary chamber would be ready for use when the House resumes from its two months recess next week Tuesday.
The Speaker said the 10th Assembly would most likely be inaugurated in the temporary chamber, except the project managers would be able to complete the renovation of the main chamber months before the scheduled deadline.
On whether the temporary chamber would be able to accommodate all the 360 lawmakers, Gbajabiamila said: “You can see the configuration, it is not just this place, it is also upstairs.”
He said, “You see that the old chamber has been ripped apart. The renovations are going to be like state of the art. We will at the end of the day be proud to have chamber that match the best standard all over the world. I’m quite impressed with the work so far.
“I will encourage them to double the pace. Because as it is, unfortunately or fortunately, this is not for the benefit of the 9th Assembly it is for the benefit of the 10th Assembly.
“The old chamber is not going to be ready until sometimes in August 2023 so we are talking about close to one year. But so far so good, we are happy and this temporary site where we will be sitting for the next 9, 10 months is honestly a far cry from where we used to be but they have done well in adapting, this used to be hearing room to a legislative chamber. Adaptation – you made a lot of innovations.
“We are ready to work. The 10th Assembly is most likely (taking off here) unless work can be accelerated but we don’t want to accelerate work and compromise quality of work. So is better late but done well, everything worth doing is worth doing well.”
Also speaking with journalists at the construction site of the National Assembly Service Commission, Bassey Olusegun Etuk, a Commissioner in the Commission said the 400 capacity building was pegged at the cost of N11.6 billion.
He said: “This project is the permanent site of the National Assembly Service Commission and the reasons we are moving here are various: security, proximity to the service targeted functions. Here we have enough space, we are presently at an occupied rented apartment and here we carter for all our needs.”
On his part, a senior architectural consultant for the project, Michael Baka, said it was 70 per cent completed and would be ready next year, adding that the project has provided direct employment to over 200 Nigerians.
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Drew Barrymore details ‘secret exchanges’ with Britney Spears
-
CELEBRITIES23 hours ago
Brothers reunited by their grief: Princes William, Harry join Charles as Queen’s coffin leaves palace
-
CELEBRITIES17 hours ago
Wendy Williams back in rehab for substance abuse issues
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Britney Spears wishes two sons happy birthday amid their estrangement
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
UK inflation rate unexpectedly dips to 9.9% as fuel prices decline
-
SPORTS17 hours ago
Lionel Messi sets new Champions League records to beat Cristiano Ronaldo
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
European stocks fall slightly as global markets react badly to latest U.S. inflation data
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Singer Paul Okoye cuddles up to his estranged wife, Anita for the first time (Video)
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings