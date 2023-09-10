Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has commenced the demolition a five storey building belonging to the wife of a former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel.

The building named DATKEM Plaza was still under construction and belongs to Funke Daniels.

It was gathered that at 3am on Sunday, caterpillars began pulling down the building while armed security operatives monitored the scene.

Abiodun had through the Ministry of Lands ordered a service of eviction notice on September 6.

Olusegun Lawal, the Project Manager and Developer for the building, told our correspondent that the building was illegally demolished by Ogun State government officials, who came along with armed mobile policemen citing non-compliance despite the existence of Ogun State approved building plan.

He revealed that the demolition of the five-storey building located at Folagbade Street, Ijebu-Ode, was carried out at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Lawal said that the building, which had been under construction since 2009, had the full approval from the state government and was scheduled for commissioning by the end of September before the demolition, adding that the building had no structural or quality issues.

He disclosed that the third floor of the now demolished building was to house the Ogun East Senatorial Office.

Lawal said the demolition was “very shocking, very cruel and a heinous act committed by someone who is supposed to be saving our lives and properties; by somebody who is supposed to protect the rule of law in this state.”

He added that, as the developer of the building, everything that was required from state government officials was done, therefore, the demolition was shocking.

“We’ve done what was needful from our side regarding this project. They complained of contravention and we made amendment to the approval, submitted since last year. This is a building that’s almost two years now. Every queries raised, we answered them.

“When they partially sealed us, they asked us to pay unsealing fee of half a million (N500,000) which I paid. They received it and the next thing they did was to give us a letter in which they said within 24 hours, the amendment submitted doesn’t confirm with what we’re building. I said can we perform magic in this life?”

There has been an alleged cold war between Abiodun and Daniel.

The frosty relationship owes its genesis to the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

In an interview with a national newspaper, Daniel said he fell out with Abiodun, his former friend, because of his unflinching support for President Bola Tinubu in the APC 2023 presidential primary.

Daniel traced the roots of his feud with Abiodun to the different choices both of them made in the presidential primary.

The former governor alleged that Abiodun did not campaign for him in the senatorial election, adding that he faced victimisation from the party in Ogun for standing behind Tinubu when the governor led the state chapter of the APC to support former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking further on the 2023 governorship election, which Abiodun won with about 13,000 votes, Daniel attributed this to the low rating of former President Muhammadu Buhari on security and the economy.