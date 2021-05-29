NEWS
Gov. Abiodun celebrates 61st birthday in orphanages (PHOTOS)
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, celebrated his 61st birthday with children of some orphanages in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
SEE PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT:
NEWS
Tinubu’s wife denies calling anybody a thug
Senator representing Lagos central and former First Lady of Lagos state, Remi Tinubu has denied calling one of the attendees of the south-west zonal public hearing on constitution review a “thug’
Remi in her defence said she only asked the woman if she was a thug, but never called her a thug.
Speaking on TVC breakfast show ‘Your View’, Remi said she expected the woman to have answered her question .
I only asked a question and I expected her to say, Ma’am, I am not a thug.”
She added that she fights her own battle and doesn’t report anyone to her husband, Bola Tinubu.
She said;
“That you have a position doesn’t mean you have to lose yourself to that position, because the position will go and then, do you go back and find yourself? You have to be yourself in every situation.
“Most of the time when people see me talk strongly, yes, I am Asiwaju’s wife but Asiwaju is somebody that I don’t go home to report anyone to because he would tell me, ‘you are wrong’.
“I don’t know why but when you have a husband who tells you, ‘you are wrong’ when you are right, in your own view, would you go back to such a person? So, I do my own fight when I have to, especially in what I believe in.”
NEWS
Buhari off to Ghana on Sunday
President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Sunday for Accra, Ghana to attend an emergency Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS, convened to discuss recent political developments in Mali.
The meeting is at the instance of the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.
President Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd); Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo; and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.
This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.
The statement recalled that the President had met with the Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator in Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who briefed him on the latest developments in the country following his meeting with key political actors in the West African country prior to the Extraordinary Summit.
“As the situation in Mali continues to evolve, Nigeria had condemned the May 24 military coup, the subsequent detention of the president and prime minister by soldiers, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilian officials detained,” the statement added.
President Buhari is expected back in Abuja immediately after the one-day summit.
NEWS
Ijaw Youth Council suspends president Igbifa for faking kidnap
Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has suspended its President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, after passing a vote of no confidence in him.
He is accused, among other things of stage-managing his alleged abduction on Tuesday, 27 May.
Comrade Israel Fubara, the Mobilisation Officer/Strategic Planning, has been declared the acting President, pending on the resolution of the investigative Committee.
“Arising from IYC Eastern Zonal emergency Congress today Friday 28th of May 2021, a vote of no confidence was passed on him, following his misconduct in Ijaw Youth Council, which are in contravention of the norms, convention and Constitution of IYC”.
According to the statement,”Finally a resolution was reached by the entire zone, at the Congress to support the Niger Delta Ministry ably led by Senator Godswill Akpabio, to continue the forensic audit having been delayed due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic”.
Igbifa had claimed that he was abducted along the Port Harcourt International Airport road on Tuesday on his way to Abuja.
The statement said Comrade Tamuno Kpokpo, the Chairman, IYC, Eastern Zone and Comrade Daminabo Prince Eugene, Secretary, IYC, Eastern Zone, said Igbifa’s actions are in contravention of the norms, convention and constitution of the IYC.
Igbifa was accused of usurping the functions of the Zones and Chapters contrary to principle of the IYC.
According to the IYC statement, Igbifa was also accused of causing disaffection and division in the Council due to high handedness and executive rascality.
