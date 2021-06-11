Gov. Abiodun boosts police operations with special vehicles, gadgets (PHOTOS)

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Friday donated vehicles and modern security gadgets to the police to tackle crime in the state.

The governor presented the vehicles and other equipment to the I-G of Police, Usman Baba, on Friday in Abeokuta.

The equipment are: 55 patrol vehicles ,200 bullet proof vests, 20 helmets and communication gadgets.

Abiodun described the donation as symbolic of his administration’s commitment towards providing a safe environment for the people of the state.

The latest released of patrol vehicles followed initial release of about 50 patrol vehicles some months ago.