NEWS
Gov Abiodun appoints Ogungbade as state’s new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State Governor has nominated Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade as the State’s new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the State.
Ogungbade’s appointment followed the resignation of Akingbolahan Adeniran as the State’s Attorney General.
Adeniran had said he resigned his appointment from Abiodun’s cabinet based on personal reasons, debunking allegations of massive corruption in the present government.
Announcing the appointment of Ogungbade in a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, it was said that Ogungbade, 48, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) designate, hails from Abeokuta North Local Government, adding that he studied Law at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State and was called to Bar in 2000.
Somorin said the newly nominated Attorney General is currently a Deputy Managing Partner at Afe Babalola and Co and comes with vast litigation, advocacy and commercial law experience garnered over two decades with leading law firms like GOK Ajayi & Co and Ebun Adegboruwa & Co, among others.
“The Commissioner Designate will soon appear before the State House of Assembly for the statutory screening and confirmation,” the statement concluded.
breaking
Pastor rapes eight-month-old pregnant woman during ‘deliverance’ in Ondo
A man who claimed to be a Pastor has been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly raping an eight-month pregnant woman in Agbabu village, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo state.
The suspect, Festus James who claimed to be on a three-day revival to the community from Ibadan, Oyo State, was said to have raped the woman under the guise of performing deliverance on her.
Parading the suspect at the command headquarters in Akure, on Thursday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the victim reported the matter to the police in the town.
“On the 13th November, 2021, one Festus James ‘m’ from Ibadan in Oyo State went to Agbabu village via Ore, claiming to be a prophet and that the Holy Spirit directed him to have a three days’ Holy Ghost Revival in a church in the village.
“The next day, the prophet claimed to have seen a vision concerning a 22 years old lady who was eight months pregnant and told her to wait behind after the programme. He took the pregnant lady into one of the rooms in the mission house under the guise of delivering her from an evil spirit and had carnal knowledge of her.
“The suspect confessed to the committing of the crime.”
Speaking with journalists, the prophet said though he had sex with the woman, he did not rape her.
He said he did not know what came over him when he was carrying out the nefarious act.h
NEWS
Lagos reacts to controversy over EndSARS panel report
The Lagos State Government has reacted to the controversy that greeted the leaked report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters.
After the report leaked on Monday, many Nigerians have expressed divided views.
Some of them doubted the contents of the report, pointed out loopholes and asked the Lagos State Government to reject it.
However, others are jubilant, hailing that the report for declaring that a “massacre” happened at Lekki tollgate and protesters were killed.
In a statement by Lagos Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the state government said it has good intention for setting up the panel.
The statement read, “The Lagos State Government has noted the various reactions that have followed the submission of the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters. There have been arguments in the public space over the report.
“There is need for us to restrain ourselves from nullifying the good intentions of the government in setting up this Panel, which was well encouraged to do its job – a fact that was acknowledged by the Panel.
“In accordance with the Tribunal of Inquiry Law 2015, a committee has been set up to bring up a White Paper on the report to determine the next line of action. At the appropriate time, the Government will make known its views on all the issues raised by the Panel through the release of a White Paper.◦
The panel had said at least nine persons were confirmed dead at the Lekki toll plaza on the night soldiers stormed there to disperse #EndSARS protesters on October 20, 2020.
The Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel made this known in its report submitted to the Lagos State Government on Monday.
Titled, ‘Report of Lekki Incident Investigation Of 20th October 2020’, the panel said at least 48 protesters were either shot dead, injured with bullet wounds or assaulted by soldiers.
According to the report, nine protesters were confirmed dead, while four were presumed dead.
The panel listed 48 names as casualties of the incident.
Among the 48, about 20 sustained gunshot injuries, while 13 others were assaulted by the military.
Those killed, according to the report, were Victor Sunday Ibanga, Abuta Solomon, Jide, Olalekan Abideen Ashafa, Olamilekan Ajasa, Kolade Salami, Folorunsho Olabisi, Kenechukwu Ugoh and Nathaniel Solomon.
The report also listed Abiodun Adesanya, Ifeanyi Nicholas Eji, Tola and Wisdom as “presumed dead.”
The panel also noted that 96 other corpses were presented by a forensic pathologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Prof John Obafunwa.
According to the 309-page report, the protesters were allegedly killed by policemen and soldiers.
The report negates the consistent claim by the Federal Government that there was no massacre at the tollgate, a focal gathering point during last year’s nationwide demonstration against extrajudicial killings and police brutality by operatives of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.
It found that the firing of live bullets by the Army at genuine protesters resulted in grievous injuries and the loss of lives of the protesters.
Furthermore, the panel recommended “disciplinary actions to the following officers (Lt. Col S. O. Bello and Major General Godwin Umelo), who refused to honour the summons of the panel in order to frustrate the investigation.
“All officers (excluding Major General Omata) and men of the Nigerian Army that were deployed in the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020 should be made to face appropriate disciplinary action, stripped of their status, and dismissed as they are not fit and proper to serve in any public or security service of the nation.”
It said the Divisional Police Officer of the Maroko Police Station along with policemen deployed from the Maroko Police Station on October 20 and 21, 2020 should be prosecuted for arbitrary and indiscriminate shooting and killing of protesters.
It recommended that the Lekki Toll Plaza be made a memorial site for the protest by renaming it the #EndSARS Tollgate
It recommended that October 20 of every year be made a “toll free day” at the plaza as long as the tollgate exists.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had said while receiving the panel’s report on Monday that he would set up a four-member committee to raise a white paper on the report.
The committee will be headed by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), with the Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu; the Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye; and Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Mrs Tolani Oshodi, as members.
breaking
PHOTOS: Strike of Nigerian rail workers begins
About 11,000 workers of the Nigerian Railway Corporation have commenced a three-day warning strike, grounding operations at all rail stations across the country.
The NRC employees under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers had on Wednesday vowed to halt all train operations nationwide including services on the popular Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna, and Warri-Itakpe routes today (Thursday).
Other notable routes to be affected by the industrial action include Lagos-Kano, Kano-Unguru and Aba-Port Harcourt, with thousands of railway passengers expected to be stranded at stations across the country while about N90m revenue is expected to be lost to the three-day strike.
Last week, the NUR, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress, threatened to embark on a three-day nationwide warning strike from November 18 to November 20, 2021 to press home their demands for improved welfare.
In a bid to avert the strike, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, held a meeting in Lagos on Saturday with the union, but it was gathered that the meeting ended in a deadlock.
When asked by our correspondent on Wednesday if the strike had been shelved, the NUR President-General, Innocent Ajiji, replied in the negative and stressed that all railway workers would down tool as from 12am today (Thursday).
It was also gathered that government officials looked for the railway union leaders on Wednesday to serve a court injunction on the NUR not to begin the strike, but this was unsuccessful as key union officials went underground for the most part of the day.
“The strike will be total,” said a railway union spokesmen this morning.
The union leaders argued that a court injunction was not the solution against the planned strike.
“We are going ahead with the strike on Thursday. They have been trying to get us to serve us a court injunction. That is the kind of government we have in place now. However, we’ve not been served and so by early hours of Thursday morning our strike commences,” they stated.
