Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the family of late Miss Hafsatu Yetunde Adefalu at Ile Adefalu, Oju-Ekun area, Ilorin.

Yetunde, who recently completed her National Certificate of Education and studied Chemistry and Integrated Science was allegedly murdered by a Facebook friend identified as Abdulrahman Mohammed Bello, who is an Islamic teacher and a cleric.

The governor during the visit, commiserated with the family of the late student, particularly the aged grand father, Alhaji Lawal Adefalu, who was in tears over the loss of his grand daughter .

Responding, Alhaji Adefalu, who is a prominent businessman and community leader, thanked the governor for the visit.

The victim was allegedly murdered on Tuesday at the rented apartment of the Islamic teacher and a cleric located in the Olunlade area in the Ilorin South local government area of Kwara state.

The 29-year-old cleric allegedly called Yetunde on the phone while she was attending a naming ceremony of one of her friends in the Ojuekun area on Monday for a visit.

He allegedly murdered her and lied to the police that she died of asthma before later confessing that she was murdered.

