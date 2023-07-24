Monday, July 24, 2023
HomeNEWSGov. Abdulrazaq pays visit to Seriki Mekafo ,head of the blinds in...
NEWS

Gov. Abdulrazaq pays visit to Seriki Mekafo ,head of the blinds in Kwara

0
Wale Adediran
By Wale Adediran
Gov. Abdulrazaq pays visit to Seriki Mekafo

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has assured that his administration will reach out to the downtrodden and the less privileged in the state.

The governor made the promise on Sunday when he visited the Seriki Mekafo (Head of the Blinds), Alhaji Mohammed Salihu.

The governor arrived the house of Salihu in Koro Afoju, Gambari area of Ilorin in the afternoon to the surprise of many who could not hide their joy at seeing him.

He assured Salihu that the state government will empower his members with different entrepreneurial skills.

Salihu, who could not hide his joy, thanked the governor for the visit.

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq visits Seriki Mekafo (Head of the Blinds)

 

 

Previous article
Davido bows to pressure from Muslims, deletes offensive and hurtful video
Wale Adediran
Wale Adediran
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network