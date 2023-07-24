Gov. Abdulrazaq pays visit to Seriki Mekafo ,head of the blinds in Kwara

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has assured that his administration will reach out to the downtrodden and the less privileged in the state.

The governor made the promise on Sunday when he visited the Seriki Mekafo (Head of the Blinds), Alhaji Mohammed Salihu.

The governor arrived the house of Salihu in Koro Afoju, Gambari area of Ilorin in the afternoon to the surprise of many who could not hide their joy at seeing him.

He assured Salihu that the state government will empower his members with different entrepreneurial skills.

Salihu, who could not hide his joy, thanked the governor for the visit.