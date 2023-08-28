Gov Abdulrazaq mourns Major Oni killed in Niger by bandits

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has commiserated with the people of Eruku in Ekiti Local Government of the state and the Nigerian Army over the death of Major Segun Abiodun Oni.

Oni was among the officers and over 20 soldiers recently killed by bandits in an ambush during a military operation in Niger State.

The bloody encounter occurred on August 13, 2023, when the late Major Oni led troops on a military operation to flush out bandits in the area.

Late Oni was at various times Platoon Commander 72 Special Forces Battalion, Company Second in Command, Armed Forces Special Forces Battalion, and Second in Command, Defense Headquarters Special Operations Forces Battalion.

He was trained at different military schools in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, United States, Belarus and South Africa.

In his condolence message, Governor Abdulrazaq said the death represented a huge loss to the country as a whole and Kwara State in particular