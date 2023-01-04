in NEWS

Gov AbdulRazaq allegedly orders arrest of Okada riders over video supporting opposition party in Kwara

149 Views

Gov AbdulRask of Kwara
Kwara governor

The Kwara State Governor, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has allegedly ordered the  arrest of the immediate past Chairman of the Okada Riders Association, Kwara State chapter, Alh. Abdulfatahi Oladimeji for supporting the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Oladimeji and some members of the group had in video condemned the administration of AbdulRazaq for neglecting Okada riders in the state.

Oladimeji had in the video, which has now gone viral praised the PDP in the state for supporting members of the union despite not being in government in the state

According to him, the opposition has consistently continue his welfarism programmes to the riders even after leaving government in 2019.

He decried the perceived neglect of members of the union by the APC-led government, noting that the government rather imposed different taxes and levies on the riders.

In the video, some members of the union could be heard saying ‘O’su wa,’ meaning we are tired.

Oladimeji according to sources has since gone into hiding.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

https://www.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/1237960880152645

 

Spread the love

Written by Online Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Fuel scarcity: Crisis far from over – Marketers

Nigerian Police Operatives Detain Three Persons Since December For ‘Criticising’ First Lady, Aisha Buhari