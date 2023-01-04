Gov AbdulRazaq allegedly orders arrest of Okada riders over video supporting opposition party in Kwara

The Kwara State Governor, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has allegedly ordered the arrest of the immediate past Chairman of the Okada Riders Association, Kwara State chapter, Alh. Abdulfatahi Oladimeji for supporting the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Oladimeji and some members of the group had in video condemned the administration of AbdulRazaq for neglecting Okada riders in the state.

Oladimeji had in the video, which has now gone viral praised the PDP in the state for supporting members of the union despite not being in government in the state

According to him, the opposition has consistently continue his welfarism programmes to the riders even after leaving government in 2019.

He decried the perceived neglect of members of the union by the APC-led government, noting that the government rather imposed different taxes and levies on the riders.

In the video, some members of the union could be heard saying ‘O’su wa,’ meaning we are tired.

Oladimeji according to sources has since gone into hiding.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

https://www.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/1237960880152645