Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has nominated Mustapha Kwankwaso as a commissioner-designate in the state.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The governor submitted the nomination before the Kano house of assembly on Tuesday.

Mustapha is the eldest son of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) during the 2023 elections.

Yusuf, an ally of Kwankwaso, was also elected governor of Kano under the NNPP.

Yusuf was the personal assistant to Rabiu Kwankwaso when the latter was governor of Kano from 1999 to 2003.

He also served in the same capacity and as special assistant to Kwankwaso when the ex-presidential candidate was minister of defence in the Olusegun Obasanjo cabinet from 2003 to 2007.

The governor is also married to Kwankwaso’s niece.

Other commissioner-nominees submitted by Yusuf before the state assembly include Adamu Kibiya, Abduljabbar Garko and Shehu Karaye.

Last year, the governor submitted a list comprising 19 names, including Aminu Gwarzo, his deputy, to the state assembly as commissioner nominees.

He also appointed 96 new aides to serve as senior special reporters (SSRs) and special reporters (SRs) in various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) across the state.