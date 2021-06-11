ENTERTAINMENT
Gospel music producer, Ebenezer Ayeni, dies from gunshot wound one week to his wedding
A gospel music producer. Ebenezer Ayeni, has died from gunshot wounds after he was attacked by armed robbers in Ibadan, Oyo state on Thursday June 10.
According to his friends who have taken to social media to mourn him, Ebenezer who was set to tie the knot with his lover next week was attacked by the armed robbers who invaded his home. He was said to have been rushed to the University College Hospital Ibadan and another private hospital but was rejected as the hospital staff allegedly demanded for police report before they could treat his gunshot injury.
He died hours later in the pool of his own blood.
His body has since been deposited in the morgue.
His friends have taken to social media to express their sadness over his sudden demise.
One of his friends, MC ShayorComedian, wrote
”Man of God like I used to call you, Ebenezer Ayeni NIGERIA HAS HAPPEN TO YOU TOO AND MY HEART BLEEDS.
Your Government has failed you
UCH has failed you
NIGERIA has failed you
I was still discussing with Bishop Shane Anifowose Oluwasinaayomi How we will dance and spray you money next week Saturday
Your wedding clothe that I bought is ready.. I spoke with your wife to be she said I told her I was coming on Wednesday and I said yes.. said I should wake u up for her…… Baba wake up oo will still believe in miracle and God still answers prayers u can still wake up to surprise us.How do you want the young ones you are gathering and putting on the right path to feel?
How do u want Bolarinwa Kehinde Ajipe feel who will feel that space you occupied in her Heart?
And to all Nigeria youth out there na once person dey die, at this point I don’t care what happens to me again, as long as it won’t happen to my next generation let me do the fighting now and die and nothing happens to the people coming behind me #UchFailedUs #jraphahospitalfailedus #nigeriafailedus #Mcshayorsayyourmind
Eben you can still wake up, my eye is full of tears right now and I can’t control my self
Nkechi Blessing taunts TAMPPAN
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has described her suspension from the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPPAN as the joke of the century’.
She said she left the organization a long time ago and wondered how it could be suspending her.
She made her reaction known in an interview with a national daily.
“Firstly, an organised association should use proper measures to address a person they describe as their member. Since the letter was ‘delivered’ through a mere Instagram post without calling my phone or sending me an email, I consider it to be the joke of the century“.
She said further that she would not appeal the suspension by the association.
“Appeal who? For what? What offence did I commit? So, there is no longer freedom of speech? (Imagine them) suspending someone that left them a long time ago.”
Nkechi Blessing and her colleague Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miami were suspended by TAMPPAN for engaging in a dirty fight on social media over the arrest of Olanrewaju James, aka Baba Ijesha.
TAMPPAN in a statement signed by Damola Olatunji, the group’s chairman of directors ordered film directors who are members of the association not to work with both actors until their suspension was lifted.
Baba Ijesha: TAMPAN suspends actors Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams aka Lege
The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, has suspended actors Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams aka Lege.
Both actors have in the last few weeks been at each other’s throats on social media over the recent arrest of their colleague, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of multiple defilements of a minor.
Tampan has asked directors in the film industry not to engage the services of the suspended actors
See the statement below
Yomi Fabiyi set to release new film, ‘Oko Iyabo”
Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has concluded plans to release a new film titled “Oko Iyabo”.
The film centers around Olanrewaju James, popularly known as, “Baba Ijesha”.
Fabiyi has been an unapologetic sympathiser towards Baba Ijesha since his arrest on April 22 for allegedly defiling and molesting Comedienne Princess’s foster daughter.
The new film takes its title from Fabiyi’s various battles with his colleague in the movie industry, Iyabo Ojo on the matter.
The duo have been at loggerheads over their contradictory views on the case.
Recalled that Ojo and her friends had on April 29 staged a protest against the alleged plan to release Baba Ijesha on bail.
To counter Ojo, Fabiyi last week Wednesday held a peaceful protest to demand the release of the disgraced actor.
The feud between them took a turn for the worst as Iyabo slammed a N100 million lawsuit against Fabiyi for alleged defamation.
Few hours after Ojo slammed the lawsuit against him, Fabiyi in a series of posts on his Instagram page described the suit as lacking merits.
A release date for the new film is yet to be set.
