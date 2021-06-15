NEWS
Google removes Adamu Garba’s Crowwe app from Play Store
Adamu Garba’s Crowwe social media app has been deleted from Google play store.
Recall that Garba on Thursday urged the Federal Government to shut down Twitter from Nigeria’s internet space after the micro-blogging site deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s post.
Eventually, the federal government suspended Twitter operations in Nigeria.
Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, who announced the suspension said the platform was suspended because of its persistent use for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.
Reacting, Garba in a tweet said, “Goodbye to Twitter in Nigeria, Welcome to Crowwe. Join us @CrowweApp now!”
Following the development, Nigerians took to google play store to drop horrible reviews on the instant messaging app, which imitates Twitter.
They also reported that Crowwe’s Terms and Conditions were plagiarised word for word from another app, Spotify.
The social networking service has now deleted the Crowwe app.
“Google removes from the Play Store, applications that are perceived to have violated its policy.
“Once your app is removed, the published version of your app won’t be available on Google Play until a compliant update is submitted.
“Until a policy violation has been fixed, don’t republish a removed app,” the app store policy said.
NEWS
Abducted Islamiyya pupils fall sick
Some of the 136 abducted pupils of Tanko Salihu Islamiyya School, Tegina, Rafi local government area of Niger State, are reported to have fallen sick in captivity.
Their distraught parents are said to have visited churches and mosques to raise the ransom money.
The bandits had struck at the school about two weeks ago, whisking away 137 schoolchildren into captivity. Thereafter they demanded N200 million ransom. However, the state government said it was keen to have the children released but that it would not pay ransom.
Later, it was reported that one of the kidnapped children, a three-year-old, died after the bandits abandoned him for not keeping up with their pace.
It was learnt yesterday that the bandits contacted the headmaster of the school, Alhassan Garba Abubakar, and reported the children’s ill health.
The bandits told the headmaster that all the abducted pupils were still alive but that some of them had fallen sick because of the conditions they are subjected to over the past two weeks.
The headmaster said that the bandits had lowered their ransom demand from N200 million to N150 million.
“I just finished speaking with them (bandits)and they confirmed all the pupils are alive but you cannot expect them not to be sick with the conditions they are now with the bandits”.
He said the parents of the abducted children had continued to raise money to meet the demands of the bandits.
“They have gone to churches and mosques to raise the ransom,” he said. “The amount raised so far has been a far cry from what the bandits are demanding before they release the pupils.
“I am not part of the committee of the parents going to churches and mosques to solicit for donations for the ransom money to be paid; so I cannot tell you the exact amount of money raised so far,” he said.
Asked whether they were collaborating with the state government to fast-track the release of the pupils, he said, “The government sent Rafi local government chairman and they claimed they were doing something; we don’t know what they are doing.”
Reacting to the development in an interview with LEADERSHIP, the secretary to the government of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, said the bandits could use any kind of strategy to make the parents agitated to pay ransom.
He said the government was clear on non-payment of ransom but not averse to negotiation that will lead to bandits turning a new leaf and be embedded in the grazing reserves policy for them to have a legitimate means of livelihood.
The SSG said the government was in constant touch with the families of the abducted pupils and had given them confidence that efforts are ongoing to ensure the safe release of the pupils.
NEWS
Twitter Ban: Buhari has made Nigeria living hell for citizens – Cardinal Okogie
Former Catholic Archbishop of the Lagos Diocese, Cardinal Anthony Okogie has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari has made the country a ‘living hell for Nigerians’.
Okogie said Buhari was responsible for the worsening economic and political situation in Nigeria.
He maintained that Nigeria was currently worse than Buhari met it in 2015 when he assumed power.
The former Catholic Archbishop stated this in a statement he issued yesterday titled, ‘Cardinal Okogie: Life at 85.’
Okogie said after failing and refusing to accept responsibility, the Federal Government was clamping down on Twitter and Nigerians using the micro-blogging site.
Okogie urged the Buhari administration to retrace its steps to avoid anarchy.
He also berated the Buhari-led administration over its ban of Twitter in Nigeria.
The Federal government had suspended Twitter claiming that some Nigerians were using the platform for activities against the country’s existence.
Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture had disclosed this in Abuja recently.
However, Okogie accused the Federal Government of throwing tantrums whenever it is criticized.
The statement partly read, “A country fails when instead of reassuring its citizens by actions and policies that the future is secure, it becomes a case of most people planning to flee the country to other climes where their governments are truly functioning. Such is practically our case today. One whose house is on fire should not take to the streets dancing.
“While it is true that our problems did not start under this administration, they seem to have worsened economically and politically in these past six years.
“The sad part is that there is no articulate coordinated response from the government to stem these downward trends, apart from the usual ‘playing the ostrich’ and throwing tantrums when they are criticised, like the rather hasty suspension of Twitter.”
NEWS
Bakassi Boys return in South East
Years after their disbandment, the Bakassi Boys, a vigilante group in the South East, have returned to some parts of Awka, Anambra State capital.
They were seen in two vans, singing and warning criminals.
However, it could not be confirmed who invited the dreaded vigilante group.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he was not aware of the development.
He said, “I received this as information from you. I don’t have any such details before me.
“Meanwhile, I will make enquires please.”
Asked whether the police would be ready with such arrangement, the PPRO said, “We are ready to work with any stakeholder in security.”
But a source said, “The boys came mainly for alleged cult groups which have taken over Awka town in recent time without any response from the Police. I think they were invited by traders.”
A Senior Police Officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said some security men arrived at the state, but failed to confirm if they were sent by the government.
The source said, “That is the only thing I can tell you, for now. Let’s see how things work out in the days and weeks to come.”
The Bakassi Boys are usually armed with machetes and guns and an array of black magic artefacts worn around their body.
They have been accused of extrajudicial killings.
Their targets are suspected petty thieves, armed robbers, ritual killers, murderers, corrupt persons, and generally, anyone considered evil.
