Google parent Alphabet misses estimates on YouTube, Europe ads
Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported first-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts’ expectations, a rare miss for the technology giant reflecting slower ad sales in Europe and a lackluster performance by its YouTube video service. The shares declined about 6% in extended trading.
The company also announced a $70 billion share buyback program.
Revenue, excluding payouts to distribution partners, increased 20% to $56 billion in the period ended March 31, Alphabet said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected $56.1 billion.
Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said the company’s revenue was affected by the suspension of its commercial activities in Russia and broader unrest as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.
“Beyond that, there was a bit of a pullback on ad spend in Europe,” she told Bloomberg TV. In addition, “there’s a lot of uncertainty in the macro environment,” she said.
The company was facing a tough comparison from the quarter a year ago when it posted 32% growth in advertising sales thanks to a return of commercial activity after the introduction of Covid-19 vaccines helped curtail the virus and lift lockouts. This year, Google’s ad sales grew 22% in the first quarter.
YouTube generated ad revenue of $6.87 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $7.4 billion. In prior quarters, Google has said that Apple Inc.’s ban on third-party ad-targeting curtailed some of YouTube’s business on iPhones. Ahead of the earnings, Daniel Salmon, an BMO Equity Research analyst, lowered estimates for YouTube sales in part to reflect the heightened competition from ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok video app.
Google’s second-largest business line, its network system that runs ads elsewhere on the web, was likely limited by new regulations in Europe that restricted ad targeting. Total revenue in Europe increased 19% from a year earlier, but dropped 12% from the fourth quarter.
Still, Google’s ad growth remains healthy, said Brian Wieser, global president for business intelligence at ad agency GroupM. “Google is a third of the industry by itself. They’re still growing north of 20%,” he said. “The issue is expectations, not the company.”
Google’s search advertising business, the company’s main revenue driver, gained 24% to $39.6 billion. Cloud unit sales increased 44% to $5.82 billion. Both units topped estimates. In recent years, the Mountain View, California-based company has spent considerably on machinery and personnel to try to catch up to market leaders Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in providing computing power and storage through the internet.
The quarter produced “strong growth in Search and Cloud, in particular, which are both helping people and businesses as the digital transformation continues,” Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in the statement.
Alphabet’s Other Bets units — a hodgepodge of nascent companies that includes self-driving car company Waymo and Verily, which aims to solve various health issues with technology — produced $440 million in revenue on losses of $1.16 billion, though that was a major improvement from prior years.
Net income was $16.4 billion, or $24.62 a share, compared with $17.9 billion, or $26.29 a share, in the period a year earlier. Analysts, on average, projected $25.71 a share.
Alphabet shares declined to a low of $2,207.79 in extended trading after closing at $2,373 in New York. The stock had dropped about 14% this month.
Stock futures rise as investors consider Tuesday’s sharp losses, earnings reports
U.S. stock futures were higher early Wednesday morning after the major averages continued their April sell-off amid concerns of an economic slowdown, and Wall Street considered earnings that came in after the bell.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 254 points, or 0.77%. S&P 500 futures were 0.58% higher while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.36%.
Major tech stocks continued their declines in after hours trading. Alphabet’s stock price dropped more than 2% after the company reported earnings. Shares of Meta Platforms, which is reporting earnings on Wednesday, also dropped more than 2%.
Meanwhile, shares of Robinhood also dropped more than 2% in extended trading after the retail brokerage said it is cutting back on staff. The company cited “duplicate roles and job functions” after its rapid expansion last year.
On Tuesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped further into bear market territory, losing 3.95% and hitting a fresh 52-week low. The index is now sitting now roughly 23% off its high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 809.28 points, or 2.4%. The S&P 500 lost 2.8%.
In April, the S&P 500 is down 7.8%, the Nasdaq lost 12.2%, and the Dow has declined 4.2%.
This is why inflation is painting a dark picture for the stock market outlook
Those moves came as fears of a global economic slowdown spurred investors to ditch tech stocks ahead of their quarterly results.
“It’s a high volatility, low volume market that’s concerned about two things,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. “One is, you know, Federal Reserve policy, and the other is the China lock downs and how long they last.”
Facebook parent Meta is set to report earnings on Wednesday, with Apple and Amazon reporting earnings on Thursday. T-Mobile, Boeing, PayPal and Ford are also reporting earnings on Wednesday.
On the economic front, investors will be watching for the latest data on weekly mortgage applications, international trade and pending home sales.
US stocks sink to their lowest in 6 weeks; Nasdaq drops 3.9%
U.S. stocks sank to the lowest in six weeks as doubts emerged that corporate profits can withstand the Federal Reserve stepping up its battle to tame runaway inflation.
The rout persisted after the cash market closed, as results from Alphabet Inc., Texas Instruments Inc. and Microsoft Corp. disappointed. The biggest ETF that tracks the Nasdaq 100 sank another 1% after the tech-heavy index plunged almost 4% to the lowest in 11 months. Alphabet lost 5.8% and Microsoft was down 1.2% as of 4:10 p.m. in New York.
The S&P 500 lost 2.8% during regular trading as General Electric Co. slid after its profit forecast disappointed and Tesla Inc. plunged after Elon Musk agreed to use his fortune to buy Twitter Inc. Treasuries, the dollar and oil prices all rose, while European gas surged on reports of a halt in flow.
The prospect of slower economic expansion alongside persistent inflation is leading to a febrile mood in markets. The panoply of risks spans the pandemic, supply-chain disruptions, Fed tightening and Russia’s grinding war in Ukraine. The search for portfolio buffers in the U.S. is evident in the highest relative cost of loss-protecting put contracts in two years.
“There’s no question that economic growth is in trouble, and that the runway for central banks to manage a soft landing is getting smaller as wages and inflation move higher,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “The big question for asset allocation is not whether inflation will be high. That’s a given. Instead, it’s whether growth can keep up.”
U.S. corporate earnings are providing some solace for equity bulls — close to 80% of firms have beaten profit expectations including GE, United Parcel Service Inc. and Pepsico Inc. However, disappointing forecasts, including those from JetBlue Airways Corp., are weighing on shares. Results from Microsoft Corp., Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Visa Inc. are still to come.
US stocks rebound ahead of Big Tech earnings week
U.S. stocks rose in a late-day turnaround as dip-buyers emerged ahead of a busy week for Big Tech earnings.
The S&P 500 rallied back in a choppy afternoon session to end near highs of the day, after falling to lows near the 4200 level. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed more than 1%. Twitter Inc. extended gains after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk agreed to buy the social networking platform. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. are all due to report.
“This week may easily be a fork in the road of equities,” JC O’Hara, chief market technician at MKM Partners, wrote in a note. “We have nearly a third of the S&P 500 and half of the Dow Jones set to report. Bottom-up drivers will either confirm or reject what the challenging macro backdrop has given us over the last three weeks.”
Shares in Europe and Asia fell as China’s Covid outbreak continued to compound fears sparked by faster Federal Reserve tightening. The Stoxx 600 Europe Index fell, with miners and energy firms at the forefront of losses. And West Texas Intermediate futures slid below $100 a barrel amid a rout in other raw materials. Bonds rose.
Fears of wider curbs in Beijing are spooking investors already fretting about the risk of a global slowdown as the Fed raises rates to tame inflation. A broad gauge of Chinese stocks dropped to the lowest in almost two years as policy makers put some areas of the capital under lockdown amid the government’s steadfast adherence to its Covid-zero policy.
The S&P 500 is about to drop sharply, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warned, as investors struggle to find havens amid fears that aggressive Fed action will engineer a recession. Morgan Stanley strategists said a quickly tightening Fed is looking “right into the teeth of a slowdown” in a note Monday, and that crowded defensive stocks no longer pay.
A flight to havens lifted global government bonds, with the yield on the U.S. benchmark note down 10 basis points. The dollar extended an advance, while the euro fell even after Emmanuel Macron’s win in the French election removed a key risk for markets. Gold shed nearly 2%.
Monday’s pullback in the soaring price of commodities since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has done little to assuage concerns about runaway inflation.
Fed chair Jerome Powell last week outlined his most bold approach yet to reining in surging prices and the European Central Bank signaled stronger tightening.
China’s central bank is in a different position, however, as it looks to shore up its economy. On Monday it cut the amount of money that banks need to have in reserve for their foreign-currency holdings, prompting the yuan to ease recent declines.
“We continue to believe that U.S./global equities will not bottom until markets stop discounting ever more aggressive Fed rate policy,” wrote Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “It’s not that the current news flow is bad. The problem is that the range of potential economic outcomes is too wide to predict future corporate earnings with any certainty.”
