BUSINESS
Google parent Alphabet beats earnings expectations
Alphabet Inc and its Google unit on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter sales as the search-engine giant’s internet advertising and cloud computing businesses benefitted over the holiday season from the growing surge in online shopping.
Alphabet’s overall quarterly sales jumped to $75.3bn, above the average estimate of $72bn among financial analysts tracked by Refinitiv. Total Google revenue was $74.9bn, above estimates of $71.652bn.
Shares of Alphabet rose 4.5 percent during after-hours trading to $2,875.
The company’s third straight quarter of record sales reflects the growth of ad-laden Google services such as internet search, email and YouTube video streaming, since the coronavirus pandemic made hybrid work and e-commerce customary across much of the world.
Google generates more revenue from internet ads than any other company.
Google had said that during the third quarter, it lost some sales because companies running low on product trimmed marketing and new iPhone privacy measures curtailed its ability to track users online.
The company also announced on Tuesday a 20-for-one stock split that would come in July if approved by shareholders.SOURCE: REUTERS
BUSINESS
Stocks get wobbly start to new month after volatile January
Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street on Tuesday as the market comes off its worst month since early in the coronavirus pandemic nearly two years ago.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent as of 12pm ET (17:00 GMT). The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 35,156 and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.3 percent.
Companies that make home goods and personal products fell. Procter & Gamble shed 1.6 percent.
Energy stocks made solid gains, led by a 6.1 percent rise from ExxonMobil after the company reported a surprisingly good profit in its fourth quarter as demand for oil continues to improve.
Banks also gained ground as bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which is used to set rates on home mortgages and many other kinds of loans, rose to 1.81 percent from 1.77 percent late Monday. Bank of America rose 1.1 percent.
Technology stocks were mixed, which helped mute trading in the rest of the market. The sector has been particularly sensitive to concerns about rising interest rates this year. Higher interest rates tend to make pricey growth stocks, like big tech companies, less attractive for investors.
Stocks have been in a slump so far this year as investors get hit with a long list of threats to economic growth and the markets.
The economic recovery is being threatened by persistently rising inflation that has raised costs for businesses and consumers. The big fear is that higher prices being passed off to consumers will eventually curtail spending and crimp economic growth.
The United States Federal Reserve is shifting monetary policy and plans on raising interest rates to fight rising inflation, which will affect investments and stock prices. Ultra-low rates and other stimulus helped markets recover from the initial shock of the pandemic, and then supported stunning gains. Investors expect the Fed to start raising interest rates in March, but there is much uncertainty about how sharply and how quickly the Fed will move throughout the year.
The pandemic is still a lingering threat, and each new coronavirus variant could bring a surge of cases that threatens businesses and consumer activity.
Investors are reviewing the latest round of earnings, in part to see how inflation, the pandemic and other factors are impacting businesses and their operations moving forward.
UPS surged 14.7 percent after the package-delivery service reported far better results than analysts were expecting. Rival FedEx rose 2.9 percent.
Several big companies are on deck for earnings. Google’s parent, Alphabet, will report financial results along with General Motors and Starbucks after the market closes Tuesday.
Facebook’s parent, Meta Platforms, will report results on Wednesday, while Amazon and Ford will report their results on Thursday.
Investors are also looking forward to the US Department of Labor’s employment report for January, which will be released on Friday.
SOURCE: AP
BUSINESS
Equities investors gain N2.3trn in January as bulls persist at NGX
At the end of trading activities for the first month of the year 2022 at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), investors earned N2.28 trillion.
Following a series of positive sentiments at the local bourse, on Monday, 31 January, the market capitalisation settled at N25.12 trillion as against N22.30 trillion recorded at the end of trading activities on December 31, 2021.
Thus, the local stock market has advanced 3,908.23 base points since the start of the year.
At the close of the market on Monday 31st January 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.12 trillion from N24.90 trillion on the previous trading day.
The local bourse index rebounded by 0.20 per cent to close at 42,353.31 points amid bargain hunting on shares of Wapic Insurance, PZ, Dangote Sugar, United Bank for Africa and Dangote Cement.
Hence, their respective share prices rose by 6.25 per cent, 5.93 per cent, 2.10 per cent, 1.91 per cent and 1.19 per cent.
Consequently, the year-to-date gain of the local bourse rose by 5.17 per cent even as the Exchange printed a higher number of 21 gainers than 19 losers.
Given the upturn in the benchmark index, performance across sub-indices tracked were largely positive except for the NGX Banking Index and the NGX Oil/Gas index which fell by 0.49 per cent and 0.11 per cent respectively. The NGX Insurance index, NGX Industrial Index and the NGX Consumer Goods index Increased by 0.60 per cent, 0.62 per cent and 0.28 per cent respectively.
Meanwhile, the market transaction was mixed as the volume of stocks traded today increased by 36.99 per cent to N341.69 million while the value of stocks traded fell by 1.08 per cent to N 3.54 billion.
BUSINESS
Wall Street ends volatile month on a high note
U.S. equities ended a volatile month with a rally Monday as dip buyers emerged from last week’s jitters on central bank policy.
The S&P 500 rose 1.9% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 3.3%, securing the best two-day rallies the indexes have seen since April and November 2020, respectively.
Traders were braced for instability following the stock market’s swings in and out of a correction after hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Instead, it was a slow march higher as traders increase their bets the Fed will begin successive rate hikes in March. The dollar was weaker while Treasury yields rose.
“Until the market and the Fed stop leapfrogging each other in terms of interest rate expectations, the market will stay volatile,” wrote Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid, adding he wouldn’t be surprised by a swing in late trading.
The Nasdaq 100 has already recovered 6.6% from a low on Thursday, which can partly be explained by some short covering with traders buying back shares of the richly-valued tech stocks they previously bet against.
Short interest as a percentage of float for constituents in the index reached a roughly nine-month high earlier this month, according to a note from Wells Fargo. That “provides fuel for a short covering rally,” said Christopher Harvey, head of the bank’s equity strategy.
There remains speculation over whether the fed funds rate might increase 25 or 50 basis points at the start of the Fed’s tightening cycle. Yet, Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at Jonestrading Institutional Services, said it didn’t matter.
“Debating between 25 and 50 basis point for March is the equivalent to deciding between using a cup or a bucket to start emptying a swimming pool. One is larger than the other, but the difference is negligible relative to the task,” he said.
This week a flurry of companies from Alphabet Inc. to Exxon Mobil Corp. are expected to report financial results, potentially adding to the market’s volatility.
So far this quarter the stellar run of corporate profitability has continued. Of the 172 S&P 500 companies that have posted results so far, 81% have met or exceeded expectations, and profits have come in about 5% above the levels predicted.
“Equities are right now in a tug-of-war between better economy, better fundamentals and tighter money supply,” Troy Gayeski, chief market strategist at FS Investments, said by phone.
“You’re going to have to deal with market angst but the good news is the economy is on very firm footing and it would take another major exogenous shock, like a pandemic, or some type of major geopolitical situation” to really disrupt the economy and cause a recession, he added.
The MSCI World Index ended January with its worst monthly performance since March 2020. Brent crude posted its best January in at least 30 years, with some predicting prices will surpass $100 a barrel. And Bitcoin traded around $38,400, paring back a drop of almost 20% since the start of 2022.
