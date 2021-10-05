NEWS
Google marks Teachers’ Day with unique doodle
Global tech company, Google, has marked the 2021 Teachers’ Day celebration by creating a unique doodle.
As a way of celebrating teachers, Google Doodle icon for October 5, 2021 involves a group of colourful bumblebees looking at a bigger bumblebee, holding a book.
The image depicts the bigger bumblebee as the teacher while the others are students who are learning from the teacher.
World Teachers’ Day, celebrated annually on October 5, provides an important opportunity to call on Governments and the international community to spotlight teachers and their challenges, and share effective and promising policy responses.
To celebrate 2021 World Teachers’ Day, United Nations agencies and partners, including the World Bank, the Global Education Coalition and civil society organisations, will organise global and regional events and an advocacy campaign with the participation of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.
The five-day series of events will include panel discussions and online sessions to examine effective policies, evidence and innovative practices to support teachers for successful recovery, build resilience and reimagine education in the post-pandemic world, and advance the fourth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 4) of inclusive and equitable education.
Just 40 per cent of countries trained three-quarters or more of teachers on technology related to distance learning during the pandemic.
Only six out of ten countries provided teachers with professional development on psychosocial and emotional support.
The UN said 58 per cent of countries provided teachers with content for remote learning, while 42 per cent provided them with ICT tools and ensured internet connectivity.
EFCC arrests Ganduje’s wife
Hafsat Ganduje, First Lady of Kano State, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
She was arrested on Monday based on a petition written against her by one of her sons, Abdulazeez.
In his petition, Abdulazeez, the governor’s first son, had said he was approached by a property developer to facilitate the acquisition of some plots of land in Kano with some hundreds of thousands of US dollars as commission.He said three months later, the property developer discovered that the plots of land he paid for had been allocated to other buyers and he requested for refund,Abdulazeez said the mother refused to honour the request, straining the relationship between the son and the developer.
He was said to have fled abroad after filing the petition which was widely reported in the media.
The anti-graft agency had summoned Kano first lady but she was said to have refused to honour the invitation.
An official of the EFCC said on Tueday morning that Ganduje’s wife was picked up following her rejection to honour the invitation extended to her on the matter.
The senior official noted that she was quizzed immediately after her arrest Monday evening by the crack detective team of the anti-graft agency, adding that she would continue to respond to queries in relation to the subject matter on Tuesday at the commission’s headquarters.
The spokesman of the agency, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for comments as his mobile phone indicated ”switched off”.
Facebook, WhatsApp Restored For Users Globally After Six Hours’ Shut Down
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger which all went down on Monday afternoon with users worldwide reporting the crashes, have now been restored.
The sites were restored around 10.45pm after about six hours of crash, cutting off billions of users around the world.
The online services all share an infrastructure and are owned by Facebook, which is owned by American billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.
The crash started around 16:41BST, according to the website Downdetector. While just two problems were reported at 16:26, the site says, this had jumped to more than 27,000 just fifteen minutes later.
According to The National, users attempting to access Facebook on their browser were shown a blank error page, while those using WhatsApp or Instagram mobile apps were able to view existing content, but nothing new has loaded.
“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook had said via @facebookapp
Posting on Twitter, which has not seen any issues, the Facebook app had said it was aware of outages affecting “some people”.
‘My purported resignation was fake news’ – Okonjo-Iweala
The Director General of the World Trade Organistation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has described her alleged resignation last week as fake news.
Okonjo-Iweala made the clarification on Monday, during a virtual media briefing on the updated WTO’s Trade Forecast for 2021 and 2022, which projected that world merchandise trade would grow by 10.8 per cent in 2021 and 4.7 per cent in 2022.
Okonjo-Iweala said: “It is fake news. That is all I have to say. I am here. You know I am enjoying my job. We are just starting to work towards the Ministerial Conference 12 (MC12); so let us not spend a lot of energy on fake news. I hope people will stick to facts in the future.”
Continuing, Okonjo-Iweala stated that the large annual growth rate for merchandise trade expected this year would be based on base year effect, following the significant slump recorded the previous year.
The WTO also predicted that Africa’s merchandise exports would be down by 2.4 per cent while its import would fall by one per cent.
The updated forecast stated that the quarterly trade growth would rise to 22 per cent year-on-year in Q2 of 2021, but was expected to slow to 6.6 per cent by Q4. Also, global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was expected to grow by 5.3 per cent in 2021, up from the 5.1 per cent forecasted in March.
Furthermore, it anticipated that global growth could slow to 4.1 per cent in 2022, up from 3.8 per cent previously. In addition, services trade was expected to lag behind goods trade, particularly in sectors related to travel and leisure.
According to Okonjo-Iweala, there was high momentum that had not been seen in the past 21 years on the negotiation of the fisheries subsidy that might lead to an expected positive outcome.
Okonjo-Iweala explained that the WTO economists upgraded their forecasts for trade in 2021 and 2022 following the resurgence of global economic activity in the first half of 2021, which lifted merchandise trade above its pre-pandemic peak.
The trade recovery, according to her, was strong but unequal as regions with access to vaccines and fiscal space were recovering strongly while poorer regions with mostly unvaccinated populations were lagging behind.
“The pandemic is far from over and can weigh on trade up to 2022,” she said.
Okonjo-Iweala added: “Trade has been a critical tool in combating the pandemic, and this strong growth underscores how important trade will be in underpinning the global economic recovery.
“But inequitable access to vaccines is exacerbating economic divergence across regions. The longer vaccine inequity is allowed to persist, the greater the chances that even more dangerous variants of COVID-19 will emerge, and setting back the health and economic progress we have made to date.
“As we approach the 12th Ministerial Conference, members must come together and agree on a strong WTO response to the pandemic, which would provide a foundation for more rapid vaccine production and equitable distribution. This is necessary to sustain the global economic recovery. Vaccine policy is economic policy – and trade policy.”
Okonjo-Iweala noted that only 2.2 per cent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine despite the fact that more than six billion doses have been produced and administered worldwide.
She described this as a remarkable achievement that remained unfortunately insufficient, because of sharp differences in access across countries.
The director general of the WTO also emphasised that, “failure to vaccinate in all countries against COVID-19 has led to a two-track recovery, with slower growth in countries with limited access to vaccines, which are frequently those that had the least fiscal space to support businesses and households.
“This divergence creates space for the emergence and spread of new, potentially vaccine-evading forms of the virus, which could result in the re-imposition of health-related controls that reduce economic activity.”
