Goodluck Jonathan loses uncle

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan is bereaved after losing his uncle, Omieworio Afeni.

The senior citizen died in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, after a brief illness.

Elder Afeni, aged 87, was the younger brother to the ex-leader’s mother.

A statement by Jonathan’s media office said the president was “deeply pained”.

The family, however, expressed gratitude to God “for the gift of a long and fulfilling life.”

Jonathan described the deceased as a forthright individual who promoted peace and unity in the community.

“Elder Omieworio Afeni would be sorely missed for his wisdom and wise council,” he noted.

The burial has been scheduled for March 23; funeral arrangements will be announced later by the family.

Jonathan, his mother, and other family members are currently at Otuoke receiving sympathisers.

 

