Monday, May 8, 2023
“God’s child” Davido grateful as he celebrates 12 years of releasing his first single, Back When

Davido grateful as he celebrates 12 years of releasing his first single

 

Award-winning Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido, is celebrating 12 years since he released his first single, “Back When,” featuring Naeto C.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Davido expressed gratitude to his creator for the journey so far as he declared himself God’s child.

“12 years ago today I dropped my first single…. God’s child”.

After 12 years, I’m happy that people accepted Timeless’ Davido opens up on their new album

Recall that David opened up on his recent album which has been breaking records.

Davido, while on tour for this new album, had a short conversation that surfaced online with a yet-to-be-identified man and he opened up on his music career in general after the fam asked him.

The singer noted his happiness to see that people all over the world accepted his latest album compared to the rest. He also stated that he has always felt people’s indifference about his previous albums but Timeless hit a different level.

He said: I’m happy that people accepted Timeless and I feel they always doubted my album. It’s a different feel for me because people have never accepted my album so this is a fresh one for me. After my 12 years of killing sh*t. It’s a fresh face I haven’t felt this before”.

Davido speaks on his return to music and social media

The singer also spoke about his return to music and social media.

The father of three revealed how splendid it had been since he returned last month, and the response to his work is amazing.

Davido disclosed that he is just getting started, even though the journey has been [email protected]

“It’s been 2 weeks since TIMELESS dropped, and the response has been amazing.

“This journey has been [email protected], but we’re just getting started.”

 

Trump will not testify in New York rape, defamation trial
Supreme Court hears Oyetola, Adeleke’s case today
