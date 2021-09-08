NEWS
God won’t give Nigeria another president like Buhari – Wike
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has hit out at his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi, who said God will give Nigeria a president “who has a good heart like President Muhammadu Buhari” in 2023.
Umahi had made the remarks while addressing State House correspondents on Monday, after meeting with Buhari at Aso Villa in Abuja.
But Wike, in a veiled reference to Umahi, said that his colleague had lied.
Wike claimed that even Buhari himself knows that God won’t give the country another president like him in 2023.
The governor stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, while addressing business owners.
Wike said: “That was how a governor was saying that he prays that Nigeria gets another President like Buhari.
“I said what has gone wrong with him? You mean there shouldn’t be (a) psychiatric check on the governor? Sycophancy.
“And you know that the President knows that you are telling lies to him. He (Buhari) knows.
“It is unfortunate. May God help us.”
Buhari government approves 5G deployment in Nigeria
The Federal Executive Council has approved the National Policy on Fifth Generation (5G) Networks in Nigeria.
The 5G Policy, aimed at catering for the country’s digital economy, was approved at the Council meeting on Wednesday, following the presentation by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami).
In a statement signed by the Technical Assistant on Information Technology to the Minister, Femi Adeluyi, the implementation of the National Policy is with immediate effect.
According to reports, the National Policy was developed over a period of two years, due to the need for extensive stakeholders’ engagement and the need to ensure adequate public awareness and sensitisation.
The multi-sectoral stakeholder engagement took into account the report of a 3-month 5G trial that commenced on the 25th of November 2019.
The report critically reviewed and studied the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.
Leading international organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), an organ of the United Nations, have confirmed that the deployment of 5G networks leave no adverse health effect and are safe.
According to experts, 5G networks offer significant advantages over the current technologies.
Some of its advantages include much lower latency, higher bandwidth, greater device density, longer battery life for nodes and greater network flexibility.
Some countries have already commenced the deployment of 5G.
They include the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Lesotho among others.
The National Frequency Management Council, chaired by Pantami, said it will soon release a spectrum to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) that meet all the required conditions.
Governor Umahi needs mental checks for wishing Buhari’s type on Nigerians in 2023 – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State says that anyone wishing Nigerians to have Muhammadu Buhari’s kind as the next President of Nigeria come 2023 needs his psyche to be reexamined.
The PDP Chairman, Elder Fred Udeogu, disclosed this while reacting to a statement credited to the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, where he said God would give Nigeria a president “who has a good heart like President Muhammadu Buhari” in 2023.
Reacting, the PDP chairman stated that Buhari’s home state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and other notable northern leaders already acknowledged the government had failed Nigerians, while Umahi was playing to the gallery.
He said, “If it is true that the governor said such thing in Abuja, not in Ebonyi State, that someone who is like President Muhammad Buhari should become the next President of Nigeria come 2023, it is his own personal opinion.
“He is not our spokesperson, we elected some persons to go to Abuja and speak for us, not until then, he shouldn’t speak for us but if at all he said that, well, he is free to speak his mind because that is what his mind told him to say and he has said it. And nobody can change what he has said.
“The governor said what his spirit told him to say but I don’t know how many families in this country will pray for us to have a kind of person like President Buhari as the next President of Nigeria. Really I don’t know.
“Whichever way it goes, even his own people from the state, I don’t know how many people can come out today to open their mouth and say, Yes, we had it so good since the last six years the present federal government came to power.
“Is it the level of borrowing, is it the level of economic stagnation. Is it the level of frustration, do you know the level of crimes as well as suicide people have committed in this country? And somebody is saying this.
“It is just the elected people, especially the governors and few others who are in the government that can say yes, that things are moving well, outside that, things are not the way it’s supposed to be.
“His (Buhari) own people and brothers are saying that the man at the helm of affairs is not doing well but you that are down here (Umahi) are saying that he is doing well; well his psyche needs to be reexamined.”
Open Grazing Ban: Ondo governor behaving like thug despite being Senior Advocate of Nigeria – Miyetti Allah
The Fulani Socio-Cultural Association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has berated the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for signing the state’s Anti-open Grazing Bill into law.
The 17 Southern governors led by Akeredolu met in Lagos on July 5, 2021, and “set a timeline of Wednesday, 1st September 2021 for the promulgation of the anti-open grazing law in all member states”.
On August 31, 2021, the Ondo state governor signed into law, the Anti-open Grazing Bill passed by the State House of Assembly.
“This is worthwhile and a very laudable development aimed at stemming needless instances of skirmishes, conflicts as well as infractions on the enviably peaceful disposition of the good people of Ondo State,” Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, had said in a statement.
The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Saleh Alhassan condemned Akeredolu’s action.
He added that the governor despite being a Senior Advocate Of Nigeria was behaving like a ‘thug’.
He said, “As far as we are concerned, the anti-grazing bill is a satanic bill. We have already initiated legal actions both locally and internationally against Akeredolu and other governors trying to destroy our means of livelihood.
“How do you disturb people from their normal business without providing an alternative? Akeredolu is just behaving like a thug, even though he is a SAN. He knows quite well you can’t deny people their fundamental rights for movement and economic pursuit.
“He is the least person we expected to behave that way. I think he is playing politics with it, if you go to Ondo now, you will see cows everywhere, just take a trip to the state, you will see cows. So, it’s an empty law.”
