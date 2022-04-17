POLITICS
‘God has spoken to me’ — Ngige to announce decision on presidential bid Tuesday
Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige says he will soon announce his decision on whether he will contest the presidency in the 2023 general election.
Ngige spoke on Saturday when he met his supporters in Awka, the Anambra capital.
While addressing the supporters, the former Anambra governor said he has consulted widely and the time has come for him to reveal his decision.
“I was earlier ambushed in Enugu. I didn’t know a second ambush was waiting for me here. But this one is more dangerous, because in Enugu, they can let me go to Anambra, but this one, you have said you won’t let me go back to Abuja until I speak to you and answer your request made on 31st of December,” he said.
“I want to assure you that the period of lent, we ended it last night. And during this period, we communed with God; we did our fasting; we talked to God and the angels and God spoke back to us. God has spoken to me.
“Resurrection morning is tomorrow. I want to assure you that I will also not disappoint you. I will speak to you in the language you will understand and the language you will like. It will be very soon — either Tuesday or Wednesday before I go back to Abuja.”
He also spoke on his achievements as governor of Anambra, adding that the developmental projects which he executed in the state, no other governor has done as much.
POLITICS
APC fails to refund Chairmanship aspirants three weeks after Buhari’s directive
Chairmanship aspirants who stepped down for the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the recently held convention of the party have not been refunded the cost of their forms over three weeks after they were promised.
President Muhammadu Buhari had promised that he would ensure that the Expression of Interest and Nomination fees paid by other chairmanship aspirants who stepped down for Adamu are refunded back to the them.
Each of the aspirants paid N20m to obtain the form.
Adamu emerged as the party’s national chairman at the March 26 national convention after other chairmanship aspirants stepped down.
Following the decision of other aspirants to step down, Buhari advised that the leadership of the party to refund the sum paid by each aspirant for the form.
An aspirant to the office of the national chairman, who did not want to be named, said he had approached the party for his N10m but he was asked to be patient.
However, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, who was one of the chairmanship aspirants that stepped down for Adamu said that he had willingly donated his money to the party and urged other aspirants to do the same.
Akume said: “Those of us who tried to have a shot at the chairmanship slot; we are still members of this party and nothing had distracted us from joining others in finding solutions to the small problems that we have in the APC.
“The issue of directives did not occur whatsoever in our dinner with Mr. president. We ate dinner with him and he appealed to us to build consensus as much as we could.
“And that was basically what we did; it was not a directive and you know who the president is; democratic to the core. The issue of money does not arise. I had willingly donated my own to the party and I believe others would do the same thing.”
POLITICS
2023: Atiku, Saraki, others know fate as PDP NEC takes final decision on zoning Thursday
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet on Thursday to take a final decision on the zoning of the presidential ticket of the main opposition party.
Prior to Thursday’s meeting, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) would also meet on Tuesday.
The 37-man committee headed by the Governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom, had last week submitted its report to the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led NWC of the party.
The Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu submitted the committee’s report on behalf of Ortom.In their separate comments, Ayu and Elumelu had stated that only the NEC of the party would have the final say on the vexed issue of zoning after debating the outcome of the committee’s report.
Ayu promised that the committee’s recommendations would be transmitted to the NEC, which would take a final decision.
According to him, the decision would be made known to “party members across the country and all Nigerians who are eagerly awaiting the final decision of your committee.”
The zoning committee had recommended that the presidential ticket should be thrown open to all those interested in the ticket from any part of the country.
Sources close to the committee had stated that the party’s leadership was more interested in how to win the presidential election than zoning of the presidency which might hamper their effort to regain power in 2023.
However, the governors of the party from the South rose from their meeting last week, insisting that the presidential ticket of the party must be zoned to the South.
National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Debo Ologunagba, said the party was making arrangements to hold the NWC meeting immediately after the Easter break on Tuesday and the NEC meeting on Thursday.
“After our NWC meeting immediately after the Easter break, we meet to fix the date for the NEC meeting for the primary duty of receiving the report of the zoning committee and take a final decision on the zoning of the presidential ticket”.
He said: “We intend to meet on Thursday for this purpose, all things being equal. Time is no longer on our side. This matter is expected to be fixed once and for all.”
POLITICS
APC mounts pressure on Buhari’s ministers seeking elective positions to resign
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted that all its members currently holding political appointments and seeking participation in the party’s forthcoming primaries must quit their positions.
According to the party, the move is in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.
Section 84 (12) of the Act stipulates that political appointees, including ministers, commissioners and special advisers should quit to be eligible to participate either as delegates or contestants at the convention of their political parties.
Recall that last week, former governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, declared interest in the presidential ticket of the APC.
Also, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), is nursing an ambition to succeed governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.
Meanwhile, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, had said the party would ensure that all political appointees wishing to contest the 2023 elections comply with Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act.
He said, “The position of the party is consistent with the Electoral Act. We are allowing our affected members who may have the intention of contesting the primaries to comply with the Electoral Act as provided.
“The party will simply follow the Electoral Act. Any member of the party who is in an appointive position, we will expect such individual to resign before our primaries.
“We are hopeful that they will comply at the right time and we are going to ensure that anyone seeking our ticket will not breach the Electoral Act.”
Asked how soon those appointees were expected to turn in their letters, Morka said, “The Electoral Act however does not stipulate the time frame by which individuals should resign their appointments before the primary. But we shall ensure the party complies with the law.”
While signing the Electoral Bill into law last month, President Buhari had asked the National Assembly to delete section 84 (12), which restricts sitting cabinet members from contesting for elective offices without resigning.
For instance, with the provisions of the act, political appointees such as Amaechi; Malami; Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment; Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education; Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, among others who have been reportedly linked to presidential and governorship ambitions must resign from their various offices if they want to contest in 2023.
The legislators, however, declined to do the President’s bidding and have even gone to court to appeal against the ruling of a Federal High Court, Umuahia, which recently voided the controversial section and asked the Attorney-General of the Federation to expunge it from the Act.
The issue of the resignation of political appointees is expected to be discussed during the maiden post-convention of the APC scheduled for Abuja on Wednesday, April 20.
The party, in the notice of the meeting, said, “Pursuant to Article 25.2.ii of the constitution of the All Progressives Congress, the National Working Committee hereby invites members of the National Executive Committee of our great party to a meeting to consider the party’s timetable/schedule of activities for primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 general elections and other relevant business of the party.
“All members of the NEC are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with Article 12.3 of the APC constitution, please.”
