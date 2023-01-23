Goalless Leeds left frustrated after Brentford draw

Leeds’ Premier League run without a win has stretched to six matches after yesterday’s goalless draw with in-form Brentford at Elland Road.

The stalemate lifted them above West Ham into 15th place but Leeds sit just one point above the relegation zone, while the Bees extended their club-record unbeaten league run to eight matches to move above Liverpool into eighth.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Jesse Marsch’s side, who were in dire need of all three points after winning only two of their previous 15 in the top flight.

Brentford’s David Raya was the busier goalkeeper, producing the game’s decisive save when turning aside Willy Gnonto’s second-half effort.

But that chance aside, the Yorkshire club lacked the quality in and around the penalty area to seriously test the visitors.

Leeds’ record signing Georginio Rutter, last week’s £36million arrival from Hoffenheim, remained on the bench and that only added to the home fans’ irritation.

It was a cagey first half with few clear-cut chances with January signing Max Wober adding much-needed stability for Leeds in the centre of defence on his first Premier League start.

The action at Elland Road these days tends to lean towards pulsating and chaotic, but the first 45 minutes were anything but, with no shots on target at either end of note in a dreary half.

Leeds stepped it up at the start of the second half and Rodrigo forced a diving save from Raya as they began to get the upper hand.

Gnonto’s angled effort was then well saved by Raya, who also held Luke Ayling’s cross and Jack Harrison’s drive.

Patrick Bamford replaced Rodrigo with 11 minutes left and played in fellow substitute Luis Sinisterra but the Colombian was crowded out as the ball got stuck under his feet.

Brentford, disciplined in defence and looking to counter on the break, had a chance to win it at the end when right-back Mads Roerslev stole in at the far post only to fire into the side-netting.