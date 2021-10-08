Go to court, Brymo dares Tuface

Olawale Brymo, Nigeria Singer popularly known as Brymo, has reacted to the N1bn lawsuit threat by Tuface Idibia.

Brymo had earlier alleged that Tuface falsely accused him of sleeping with his wife.

In his response, Tuface demanded an apology from Brymo, saying his failure to do this will lead to legal action.

But Brymo reacted to the suit, insisting on all the allegations he made.

He said a billion naira lawsuit is not enough to make him change his mind.

He wrote “I have received this from Innocent Idibia’s lawyers, or so it reads. I’ll advice they go on to court, as I insist on all my tweets asserted… they are not “nonsense”, he wrote.