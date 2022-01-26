BUSINESS
Global oil benchmark tops $90 for the first time since 2014
Brent crude futures, the international oil benchmark, topped $90 on Wednesday for the first time since 2014, adding to oil’s blistering recovery since its pandemic-era lows in April 2020.
The threshold breakthrough comes amid growing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and as supply remains tight amid a rebound in demand.
The contract added more than 2% at one point to hit a high of $90.47 per barrel for the first time since October 2014. However, Brent pulled back slightly in afternoon trading, ultimately settling 2% higher at $89.96 per barrel.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, settled 2.04% higher at $87.35 per barrel. During the session the contract hit a high of $87.95, a price last seen in October 2014.
CIBC Private Wealth’s Rebecca Babin said potential sanctions on Russia, which would be triggered by a Ukraine invasion, would be a catalyst for higher crude prices.
“Each day that passes without a de-escalation, we could see more of a supporting bid to crude,” she said.
Goldman Sachs said Wednesday the firm’s base case is that supply disruptions are unlikely to occur, but that there could be upside for energy prices given an already tight market.
“Commodity markets are increasingly vulnerable to disruptions, after a couple years of historically low outages following the initial Covid shock,” the firm wrote in a note to clients.
“Against the backdrop of the tightest inventory levels in decades, low spare capacity and a much less elastic shale sector, this points to the skew of large energy price moves shifting to the upside, reinforcing the case for a rising allocating to commodities in portfolios.”
Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs said that Brent can reach $100 per barrel by the third quarter, adding to a number of Wall Street firms calling for triple-digit oil.
Barclays noted that while prices may be reacting in part to a “geopolitical premium,” the underlying fundamentals are fueling the push higher.
OPEC and its oil-producing allies have been returning crude to the market, but the group’s been unable to ramp up production to hit its targets. Meanwhile, U.S. shale oil growth has slowed, and omicron hasn’t been the demand hit that was initially expected. Additionally, inventory levels remain depleted.
The Energy Information Administration said Wednesday that crude oil inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels during the week ended Jan. 21. The Street was expecting an increase of just 150,000 barrels, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.
“Immediately it becomes a question how long we’ll be waiting for triple figures,” said Oanda’s Craig Erlam. “It’s still unlikely that oil and gas will be used as a weapon anytime soon but if it was, it could lead to a serious surge in prices given how tight the markets are.”
BUSINESS
Federal Reserve points to interest rate hike coming in March
Facing both turbulent financial markets and raging inflation, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday indicated it could soon raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years as part of a broader tightening of historically easy monetary policy.
In a move that came as little surprise, the Fed’s policymaking group said a quarter-percentage point increase to its benchmark short-term borrowing rate is likely forthcoming. It would be the first rise since December 2018.
Chairman Jerome Powell added that the Fed could move on an aggressive path.
“I think there’s quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labor market,” Powell said at his post-meeting news conference. After being up strongly earlier, the major stock market averages turned negative shortly following Powell’s pronouncement.
The committee’s statement came in response to inflation running at its hottest level in nearly 40 years. Though the move toward less accommodative policy has been well telegraphed over the past several weeks, markets in recent days have been remarkably choppy as investors worried that the Fed might tighten policy even more than expected.
The post-meeting statement from the Federal Open Market Committee did not provide a specific time for when the increase will come, though indications are that it could happen as soon as the March meeting. The statement was adopted without dissent.
“With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate,” the statement said. The Fed does not meet in February.
In addition, the committee noted the central bank’s monthly bond-buying will proceed at just $30 billion in February, indicating that program is expected to end in March as well at the same time that rates increase.
There were no specific indications Wednesday when the Fed might start to reduce bond holdings that have bloated its balance sheet to nearly $9 trillion.
However, the committee released a statement outlining “principles for reducing the size of the balance sheet.” The statement is prefaced with the notion that the Fed is preparing for “significantly reducing” the level of asset holdings.
That policy sheet noted that the benchmark funds rate is the “primary means of adjusting the stance of monetary policy.” The committee further noted that the balance sheet reduction would happen after rate hikes start and would be “in a predictable manner” by adjusting how much of the bank’s proceeds from its bond holdings would be reinvested and how much would be allowed to roll off.
“The Fed’s announcement that it will ‘soon be appropriate’ to raise interest rates is a clear sign that a March rate hike is coming,” noted Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. “The Fed’s plans to begin running down its balance sheet once rates begin to rise suggests an announcement on that could also come as soon as the next meeting, which would be slightly more hawkish than we expected.”
Markets had been anxiously awaiting the Fed’s decision.
Investors had been expecting the Fed to tee up the first of multiple rate hikes, and in fact are pricing in a more aggressive schedule this year than FOMC officials indicated in their December outlook. At that time, the committee penciled in three 25 basis point moves this year, while the market is pricing in four hikes, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool that computes the probabilities through the fed funds futures market.
Traders are anticipating a funds rate by the end of the year of about 1%, from the near-zero range where it’s currently pegged.
Fed officials have been expressing concern lately about persistent inflation, following months of insisting that the price increases were “transitory.” Consumer prices are up 7% from a year ago, the fastest 12-month pace since the summer of 1982.
BUSINESS
CBN retains interest rate at 11.5% to contain inflation
The Monetary Policy Committee (MP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), rising from its first meeting in 2022, retained the benchmark interest rate at 11.5 per cent to rein in inflation.
Announcing the decision at the end of the meeting, the CBN said holding the interest rate and other parameters constant had impacted the economy positively.
The apex bank said the committee voted to maintain the key lending rate at 11.5 per cent, with the asymmetric corridor of +100 and -700 basis points around the MPR and liquidity ratio at 30 per cent, and that part of majors to contain inflation would be revamping the commodities market and reducing money supply in the country.
The Monetary Policy Committee ended its two-day meeting on Tuesday with a unanimous vote to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 per cent, with the asymmetric corridor of +100bps/-700basis points. It also maintained the Cash Reserve Requirement at 27.5 per cent and liquidity ratio maintained at 30 per cent.
The MPC believes the higher inflation rate recorded in December may be transitory and perhaps reflective of stronger demand during the yuletide season, thus it opined that headline inflation rate may ease in the months ahead, especially with the significant interventions in the agriculture sector by both the CBN and the fiscal authorities.
With this renewed stance of the MPC, equity investors who were concerned that a higher interest-rate environment may trigger a bearish sell-off may have some sigh of relief.
Likewise, the government may be the biggest beneficiary of the sustained accommodative stance of the committee, as it suggests that the Debt Management Office (DMO) may be able to borrow for the government to finance the 2022 budget at perhaps similar interest as it did last year or slightly higher.
This indicates that the DMO may have to look more inward in financing the 2022 budget deficit, as higher interest rates in the global market may undermine appetite to ramp up foreign currency borrowings, except for low-cost bilateral loans from development finance institutions such as the World Bank and AfDB.
More so, the 10-year tax holiday on Withholding Tax and other forms of tax applicable to corporate bonds has expired, meaning that investors in such instruments would now be subjected to relevant taxes, another fiscal constraint that may lead investors to favour sovereign debt notes over corporate bonds, thus the risk is elevated that government borrowing may crowd-out private sector credit going forward.
Interest rate increase in advanced economies will not affect Nigeria – CBN
The CBN also announced that the increase of interest rates in advanced economies will not affect the Nigerian economy as the funds released in these economies through stimuluses did not flow into Nigeria.
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, while addressing members of the press after the MPC communique reading, explained that the advanced economies are only raising interest rates because they were facing significant uptick in inflationary pressure, while Nigeria had been witnessing moderations except for December, 2021, which he said was temporary.
“Flows from the advanced economy did not move into the Nigerian economy, fortunately during the period of stimulus release by world central banks, we witnessed a reversal in our portfolio investments as they feel our yields are not as desirable,” Emefiele said.
Warns against borrowing from loan sharks
The CBN also stated that individuals in need of funds did not need to know anybody to collect loans from banks and should desist from borrowing from loan sharks.
Emefiele expressed displeasure at the way loan sharks handled customers who defaulted.
He said: “You don’t need to know anybody, just go into the portal, fill the form, send your data. If your data is correct you would be able to access loans.
“We have a large number of testimonies of people accessing loans without knowing anybody and they have benefited from them.
“If you go to a loan shark to borrow you would pay two or three times the amount in 90 days. When you refuse to pay they would seize your property; bicycle or television just to collet N200,000.”
He also stated that regulating them was a challenge since they were mostly in the rural areas and unregistered; and that moreover, the CBN was not a law enforcement agency like the police.
BUSINESS
European markets head for higher open as investors brace for latest Fed decision
European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday as investors brace themselves for the latest monetary policy announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The U.K.’s FTSE index is seen opening 69 points higher at 7,446, Germany’s DAX 81 points higher at 15,217, France’s CAC 40 up 53 points at 6,898 and Italy’s FTSE MIB 266 points higher at 26,172, according to data from IG.
The positive start expected for Europe comes after markets in the region closed higher on Tuesday, recouping some losses from Monday’s sharp sell-off as investors sifted through a fresh batch of corporate earnings.
On Wednesday, however, global investors are focused on the latest policy update from the Fed when its two-day meeting ends.
Essentially, market participants are eager to know when the central bank will raise interest rates and by how much. The Fed is expected to signal a rate hike as soon as March and more policy tightening on the table to address high inflation. An interest rate decision is slated for Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.
Asia markets traded mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited the Fed statement while U.S. stock futures rose slightly Tuesday night, following another wild session for the market.
Geopolitical tension at the Russia-Ukraine border continued to dominate market concerns too. President Joe Biden spoke with European leaders Monday amid fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and on Tuesday, he said that he would consider imposing personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin if Russia attacked its neighbor.
Earnings in Europe come from Lonza on Wednesday, and data releases include Russian producer prices for December.
Latest News
- Real reason I left Man Utd for Sevilla – Martial opens up
- Federal Reserve points to interest rate hike coming in March
- Global oil benchmark tops $90 for the first time since 2014
- Former Senate President Saraki declares for presidency
- Transfer: Aubameyang demands double Ibrahimovic’s wages to leave Arsenal for AC Milan
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
5 masturbation positions for WOMEN that will amaze you
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigerian Labour Congress suspends planned nationwide protest over subsidy
-
LIFESTYLES18 hours ago
These 7 surprising things lower your libido!
-
NEWS2 days ago
German Immigration questions Nigerian envoy travelling with seven family members on business class to United States
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
First time sex: How to make sure it’s not a disaster
-
SPORTS2 days ago
WORLD CUP: Mario Balotelli handed Italy recall
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
IMF cuts 2022 global growth forecast as U.S., China recovery wanes
-
NEWS2 days ago
FG suspends petrol subsidy removal