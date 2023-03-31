Friday, March 31, 2023
Gladiators star Falcon dies after cancer battle

Falcon star dies aged 59 after cancer battle

Gladiators star Falcon, whose real name is Bernadette Hunt, has died at the age of 59 with the ITV star’s brother-in-law confirming the news.

Taking to social media the on-screen star’s family are in “great sadness” after she lost her battle to cancer.

Rick Jango, the partner of Bernadette’s sister, announced the sad news in a public Facebook Group with a heartfelt tribute as he described Bernadette as “one of the loveliest people” he’s ever met.

Accompanied by a photo taken of Bernadette while on Gladiators, he wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have to tell you of my partner’s younger sister Bernadette Hunt.

“Most people will remember her as Falcon From the hit TV Show Gladiators.”

Rick continued: “I had the privilege to be in her company a few times and I have to say she was one of the most loveliest people I have ever met.

“She never had a bad word to say about anyone, indeed she was always known a the nicest Gladiator always stopping to speak and sign autographs for anyone”.

“She had been battling cancer for a number of years until sadly she lost he fight. RIP Bernie.”

He confirmed in a comment response to a tribute that the funeral would be private and family only.

