Gladiators star Falcon dies after cancer battle

Gladiators star Falcon, whose real name is Bernadette Hunt, has died at the age of 59 with the ITV star’s brother-in-law confirming the news.

Taking to social media the on-screen star’s family are in “great sadness” after she lost her battle to cancer.

Rick Jango, the partner of Bernadette’s sister, announced the sad news in a public Facebook Group with a heartfelt tribute as he described Bernadette as “one of the loveliest people” he’s ever met.

Accompanied by a photo taken of Bernadette while on Gladiators, he wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have to tell you of my partner’s younger sister Bernadette Hunt.

“Most people will remember her as Falcon From the hit TV Show Gladiators.”

Rick continued: “I had the privilege to be in her company a few times and I have to say she was one of the most loveliest people I have ever met.

“She never had a bad word to say about anyone, indeed she was always known a the nicest Gladiator always stopping to speak and sign autographs for anyone”.

“She had been battling cancer for a number of years until sadly she lost he fight. RIP Bernie.”

He confirmed in a comment response to a tribute that the funeral would be private and family only.