“Giving Up My Passport Means…”: Indian-Origin Ex Liverpool Youth Star’s Plea Viral

Indian-origin footballer Yan Dhanda has already made a name for himself in Scotland as part of the Premiership side Ross County and in the past few years, he has impressed a lot of experts with his gameplay in midfield. He was also a part of the England U-17 football team that won the UEFA European U-17 Championship in 2017. The footballer took to social media to express hope that India will allow OCI cards to be given to India-origin footballers so that they can play for the side as a dual citizen.

”Giving up my passport means I can’t play professionally in the UK and some European clubs, due to India’s FIFA ranking. Permitting OCI cards, similar to other countries, will allow me to represent the Indian football team as a dual national. I hope this can happen soon,” Dhanda wrote on Twitter in response to All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary-general Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran.

The discussion on the issue began when Prabhakaran responded to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand who insisted that Dhanda should be included in the Indian football team.

“Love it @yandhanda… surely @indianfootball national team,” Ferdinand wrote with the video of a goal scored by Dhanda.

Prabhakaran responded by saying that Dhanda can only play if he moves to India permanently.

”Dear Rio, Thank you. It would be our pleasure to welcome Yan to India national team if he is willing to apply for Indian passport by moving to India. His challenge wd be to relinquish his current nationality but it will be worth as he can quickly emerge as a hero of 1.4billion,” he wrote on his account.