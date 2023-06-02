Gisele Bundchen has stunned fans by stripping down to her swimsuit in Miami for snaps promoting the French luxury house Louis Vuitton.

The mum-of-two, 42, wore her blonde hair down as the camera focused on her extremely well-rounded and kissable bum, with LV captioning the pictures: “Gisele Bundchen for Louis Vuitton: Horizons Never End.”

The model was seen baring her desirable body on the beach, after shedding the white jeans that she was pictured in heading towards the warm waters.

In another shot, the supermodel was seen carrying her suitcase across the golden sands as the waves beckoned.

Gisele still in her prime

In other shots she opened her arms out languidly as she entered the sea, but glanced back precociously for the lens.

The model has been working a good deal since she split with veteran football quarterback Tom Brady seven months ago and recently worked for Jimmy Choo.

Last month she looked lovely in a white one-shoulder Stella McCartney gown at the annual Luz Alliance Gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation.

It was ann item she auctioned it off for $48,000 (£38,000) this weekend to help raise funds — some $1million (£780,000) for reforestation projects in her native country.

On Instagram, the Vogue cover girl, sharing snaps with Robin Roberts and Karlie Kloss, said “I used to think how can I make a difference.

“I am just one person in this enormous world and there is just too much to do, but early on I understood that to amplify change it is essential to join forces and that through dedication and collaboration everything is possible.